Trump visits the scene of a natural disaster as President

President Trump Dozens of people died and more were injured on Friday after visiting the state of Tennessee after a tornado hit the state earlier this week.

This is one of many visits to the scene of a natural disaster as President. See previous visits.

Trump visits Tennessee after the tornado of death

Texas

Trump visited Texas Hurricane Harvey affected a dozen people in September 2017. He started in Houston devastated by floods.

The president traveled to Lake Charles with First Lady Melania Trump and other officials. His visit included NRG Stadium, a house in Houston Texas that served as a hurricane victim recovery center.

Trump has approved 90% of federal costs for debris removal and 100% of federal costs for emergency protective measures.

Before leaving Texas, the president stopped in a neighborhood in Houston. There was garbage outside the ranch-like house.

“These are the people who did a great job of holding it together,” he said.

Florida

Trump visited Florida The month after Hurricane Irma hit the state in 2017, he investigated helicopter damage and provided lunch to victims recovered from the storm.

Ms. Melania Trump, Vice President of Pence, Florida, Governor of Rick Scott, Florida, Attorney General of Florida, Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long, participated in the tour.

The President and Vice President provided lunch at Naples Estate, a mobile home park that was hit hard by the hurricane.

Puerto rico

Trump visited Puerto Rico October 2017 after being hit by Hurricane Maria.

Trump saw the helicopter damage, took part in several briefings with officials, met storm victims, and toured USS Kearsarge. He also met with senior military and government officials, including Governor Rossello and the Governor of the US Virgin Islands, Kenneth Map, severely damaged by the storm.

Maria was the most powerful hurricane that hit the island nearly a century. It caused floods and landslides that destroyed the island’s grid and telecommunications, as well as many more roads.

South Carolina and North Carolina

Trump traveled to both states After being hit by Hurricane Florence in September 2018

Trump participated in briefings with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Republican Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, and other officials.

He served meals at the Baptist Church in North Carolina, thanked volunteers, and took pictures with them.

He later visited the neighborhood of South Carolina and greeted people while walking on flooded streets.

He told the people, “Okay,” and thanked others for coming to him.

Georgia and Florida

Trump visited Georgia and Florida October 2018 after being hit by Hurricane Michael. He visited a farmhouse where the crop was wiped out. He talked to a farmer who lost 100% of the cotton crop.

Trump flew from Florida to Georgia, where he investigated the hurricanes of several hurricanes in the panhandle by air, land and feet.

During a helicopter tour of the storm-hit area, Trump saw trees and houses uprooted with blue tarps covering damaged roofs after the helicopter was lifted from Eglin Air Force Base near Valparaiso. When Trump approached Mexico Beach, the severity of the damage had significantly worsened. Mexico Beach is a town of about 1,000 people that has been completely erased from the map following a hurricane and its 155-mph wind.

Alabama

Trump visited Alabama in 2019 after being hit by a tornado that killed 23 people.

The president has landed near where the wind speed moves as fast as 170 mph. Trump has signed the county’s major disaster declaration and released federal assistance to the region.

The president has seen the damage caused by the storm on Marine One. He also met victims in Opelika, Alabama, and was briefed by Lee County Emergency Management.

As his convoy wounded the county, Trump passed through the entire destroyed neighborhood, past broken empty parcels with what appeared to be metal, wood, and scattered clothing.

Fox News’s Alex Pappas, Andrew O’Reilly, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.