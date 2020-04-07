Trump vows to add more money to fallout protection program to help struggling small businesses

President Trump promised Tuesday to quickly get more money for small businesses struggling with the Coronavirus pandemic during a meeting with the CEOs of the banks.

Trump has pledged to add hundreds of billions of dollars to repayment protection program (PPP) loans implemented as part of the massive $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package adopted last month by the Congress.

“We are going to opt for a very substantial increase in that number,” said Trump. “We are in talks to top up the funds.”

He added, “We will do it and we will do it quickly.”

The number the Trump administration is looking to add to the PPP is $ 250 billion and is currently under discussion between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional leaders.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Mnuchin announced earlier today that he had spoken to the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky; Chuck Schumer, Leader of the Senate Minorities, D-N.Y .; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Leader of the Parliamentary Minority Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., About obtaining additional funding.

“The president has made it very clear that we should go back immediately and ask for money so that we can support these businesses,” Mnuchin said during the teleconference with bank CEOs. “I urged them at the President’s request to approve an additional $ 250 billion. We are watching the Senate pass by Thursday and the House by Friday.”

McConnell hopes the Senate will vote this week to top up the $ 350 billion approved for business in the newly adopted $ 2.2 trillion bailout package with additional $ 250 billion, according to GOP officials. The so-called pay check protection program “can dry up” without him, said McConnell.

Getting help is the GOP’s top priority for a fourth coronavirus relief bill. But trying to block it through a Capitol almost abandoned without elements sought by the Democrats could threaten the fragile political peace to come. The action is set for Thursday.

Thursday’s vote requires unanimous agreement because there is a “pro forma” session that would not generally involve the work of the Senate.

“This program has become extremely popular,” said McConnell in a statement.

“Jobs are literally saved as we speak. But it quickly becomes clear that Congress will have to provide more funding or this crucial program could dry up. It can’t happen, ”he said.

Opening as jobless claims soar to record highs puts up a confrontation with Democrats led by Schumer, who on Tuesday called up to $ 25,000 as a “hero” to pay front-line health care workers. health and services.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE UNITED STATES: STATE-BY-STATE DISTRIBUTION

The drawn political lines threaten a fragile consensus that was emerging between congressional leaders and Trump on the need for more aid amid the pandemic and its brutal economic stoppage.

McConnell’s decision is a step ahead of a larger package that is still under debate, but it is unclear if it could win passage to the Republican-controlled Senate and the House led by Democrats.

Pelosi wants funds for small businesses to be increased as part of a much larger aid program exceeding at least $ 1 trillion.

McCarthy, however, supported McConnell’s effort for a smaller, more discreet brew for the small business program.

“The House should act quickly to do the same,” he said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.