Trump vows to rebuild U.S. economy to honor coronavirus victims, sees `` tremendous increase ''

President Trump vowed to rebuild the United States economy to honor those who died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will rebuild it again in honor of all those who perished today,” Trump said on Saturday night on Fox News. ”Justice with judge Jeanine. “

Trump told host Jeanine Pirro he expects the economy to rebound like a “rocket ship” – because of the will of the American public to return to work and $ 2 trillion in relief economic measures against federal coronaviruses.

“And I think the stimulus, coupled with that pent-up demand and everyone who wants to go out and go back to work,” said Trump. “I think we’re going to have a huge push.”

The President said the Americans fought the coronavirus in the “right way” and that if the country had not followed security guidelines, such as social distance, the nation would likely have experienced a much higher death toll .

“We did it the right way. We took care of social estrangement and all things, words that no one has ever heard before, frankly, and phrases. But if we hadn’t done that, we would have done it, “said Trump. said. “There were estimates, 2.2 million people. Well, if you cut that in excess of half and said a million and cut it in half. You say 500,000 people would just was unacceptable. “

Trump has also anticipated when he would finally reopen the economy, saying the order schedule would be his presidency’s biggest decision. But he assured the public that many “intelligent people” would advise him during the call.

“A lot of very intelligent people, a lot of professionals, doctors and business leaders are all things that go into such a decision,” he said. “And it’s going to be based on a lot of facts and a lot of instinct too. Whether we like it or not, there is a certain instinct.

“We are in the process of setting up a council of some of the most prominent leaders in virtually every field, including politics, business and medicine. And we will be making that decision very soon.”