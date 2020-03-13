Trump waives interest on federal student loans `` until further notice ''

President Trump announced on Friday that it would forgo interest on student loans held by the federal government as part of its emergency coronavirus reply.

In an ad to Rose Garden, Trump said he would take “emergency executive action” to provide relief to students, many of whom are dealing with university campuses closed due to the global pandemic.

TRUMP DECLARES A NATIONAL EMERGENCY ON CORONAVIRUS AND ENROLLS THE PRIVATE SECTOR

“I have waived interest on all student loans held by federal government agencies … until further notice,” said Trump as he declared a national coronavirus emergency. “It is a great thing for many of the students who are left in the middle right now. Many of these schools have been closed.”

WHAT DOES A DECLARATION OF EMERGENCY MEAN

The coronavirus has forced a wave of colleges and universities across the country to close or switch to online learning only to stem the spread of the new virus.

At least 2.5 million students have been affected by the sudden action of at least 90 major universities.

Details of the executive action were not yet immediately available.

PELOSI ON CORONAVIRUS: “WE ARE STRONGER THAN BEFORE”

The Department of Education said secretary Betsy DeVos “is proud to work with the president to take decisive action to help students and parents during this national emergency,” the department said in a statement to Fox News. “The President has waived interest payments, but not principal payments, on student loans held by the federal government until further notice.”