Trump wants cruise ship passengers to stay at sea, but leaves Pence to decision

President Trump Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Visits headquarters on Friday to demonstrate confidence in public health’s response to new healthcare Coronavirus He broadcast a disagreement with the vice president on whether to take the passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship ashore on California.

“There are great experts, including the Vice President … they want to disperse people,” Trump said, saying he wants passengers to stay off the California coast. Was. “I want people to stay, but I want to go with them. He told me to make a final decision.”

“It is not necessary to double the number for a single ship,” Trump said.

“Frankly, if it’s up to me, I want to leave everyone on the ship for a while and use that ship as your base,” Trump said, he made a final decision Leave it to Pence, his team.

The Grand Princess has been berthed near San Francisco after a traveler from a previous voyage died from illness and at least four people became infected. More than 3,500 ships aboard a 951-foot (290-meter) ship were ordered to stay at sea, but authorities rushed to keep the virus out. Pence revealed that 21 had done a positive test.

Meanwhile, Trump was confident in the agency’s public health response and his own ability to ward off the disease.

After a one-day meeting in Washington, Tennessee, and Georgia with many handshakes, Trump said he wasn’t willing to hand his hand or cancel the crowded campaign rally.

“I’m very relieved,” Trump said.

Regarding the rally, Trump stated that despite public health concerns, he was not struggling to fill the stadium.

“It doesn’t bother me at all and they don’t care,” the president said of his supporters.

Trump wearing a red “ Keep America Great ” campaign hat, briefed by CDC health officials, will be able to test up to 4 million by the end of next week, testing for new viruses and heating up health officials Defended. Due to test deployment issues.

“Anyone who wants a test can take it,” Trump said.

“They have tests and the tests are beautiful,” Trump said. Again, calm down.

Trump called the test “perfect,” and called for a Democrat-impacted investigation of Biden, comparing the quality and quality of phone tests with the Ukrainian President. Trump repeatedly defended the July 25 call as “perfect.”

“This wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty good,” Trump told lab reporters.

TRUMP VISIT to CDC is back after Coronaville Care at Agency

Trump arrived at the CDC until 4:25 pm To meet doctors and scientists at the forefront of the outbreak, after the White House temporarily abolished travel due to concerns that CDC employees were infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Steve Monroe, CDC Associate Director of Laboratory Science and Safety, talked about rapid test development and acknowledged the first setback. Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director, has increased the pace of test deployment to “quality control.”

The White House canceled the trip to Atlanta early because suspected CDC personnel were infected with the coronavirus and officials did not expect test results to be returned in time before the president’s trip on Friday. . Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters in the Air Force on Friday.

“We were told that there might be someone infected with the virus, but now we have found it to be a negative test,” Trump said earlier. “They tested people very thoroughly, and that was a negative test.”

TRUMP SIGNS $ 8.3B CORONAVIRUS SPENDING BILL

The repetition of travel, the nature of repetition, shows enhanced precautions Americans are taking on the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus, from businesses and schools to lawmakers and the White House.

The White House initially showed another reason that the CDC journey was removed from his schedule. Trumpdi said he did not want to “block” important work in the epicenter of the US response.

“The president is no longer traveling to Atlanta today,” a White House official said Friday morning. “The CDC has been actively prepared from the outset, and the President does not want to disrupt CDC’s mission and protect the health and well-being of people and institutions.”

However, on Friday, in signing the $ 8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill, Trump suggested that travel was compromised due to suspected new cases at the center, but tests confirmed staff members. He said.

“They had one potentially infected person … for one of them, at a high level,” Trump said.

Invest money in fighting new viruses. The bipartisan $ 8.3 billion spending bill passed the House and Senate almost unanimously in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We’re on track, but it’s an unexpected problem,” President President in the White House’s Diplomatic Conference Room spoke of the US response.

Spending measures will develop vaccines, fund all of the medicines and diagnostic tests to treat the disease, and help state and local governments and foreign governments fight the coronavirus, Officially known as COVID-19.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

The coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China before it spread worldwide. Currently, a total of 100,000 patients are infected on all continents except Antarctica, and 232 in the United States. Worldwide, coronavirus killed 3,383 people. At least 11 people have died in the United States.

President Trump’s visit to Georgia has tied the commander closely and personally to the key politics of dangerous GOP senators. The newly appointed Georgia Senator Kelly Leffler flew along with Trump on Air Force 1 for the campaign.

However, at the tarmac, Trump was greeted by Douglas Collins, a member of the House of Representatives running for Senate against Lofler. Collins was with Governor Brian Kemp. Playing card preferences For Collins who was the president’s intense defender at the time of the bullets ins.

According to Poole’s report, Loeffler, a financial manager co-owning WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, took off with Trump and had a seemingly troublesome exchange in Collins’ hands.

Kemp, Lofler, Collins, R. Senator David Purdue, Georgia joined Trump during the tour.

After the storm left 24 dead and many injured, Trump first visited the destroyed part of Tornado, Tennessee. From Georgia Trump will head to Mar-a-Lago on the weekend of the GOP fundraising event.

Fox News’s Tyler Olson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.