President Trump warned the nation on Saturday of a deadly week ahead in the fight against the coronavirus when the number of Americans infected exceeded 300,000.

“It will probably be the hardest week – between this week and next week,” said Trump at the start of his briefing to the White House Coronavirus task force.

“There will be a lot of deaths, unfortunately. But far fewer deaths than if it weren’t done,” Trump said of the nationwide precautions. “But there will be death.”

The sober briefing comes as the virus spreads quickly and more tests reveal a rapidly rising infection rate.

On March 27, the United States reached the 100,000 case threshold. On April 1, the number of Americans infected doubled to over 200,000 cases. Only three days later, on Saturday, positive COVID-19 cases exceeded 300,000.

In response, Trump said he is deploying 1,000 military personnel to New York, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States. Boosting his hope of using the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19, Trump said the U.S. is stocking 29 million deer of the drug.

“We will move heaven and earth to protect our great American citizens,” said Trump. “We will continue to use all the powers, all the authorities, all the resources that we have to keep our people healthy, safe, secure and to end it.

“We want to end this war. We have to go back to work.”

Trump thanked the Americans for making enormous sacrifices by staying at home to stop the spread, but again rejected calls for a nationwide lockdown and refused to criticize several governors who failed to still issued residence orders.

Signaling that an end is near, Trump expressed optimism that the United States will be open to business again by the end of the summer and safe for thousands to gather to celebrate his re-election.

The Republican National Convention scheduled for August 24-27 will continue, Trump said.

“We don’t have an emergency plan,” said Trump.