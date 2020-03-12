Trump will address the Oval Office nation amid the spread of the coronavirus

In an effort to calm the country and respond to the fears surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, President Trump is expected to speak to the nation from the Oval Office inside the White House at 9 p.m. Wednesday. AND.

Earlier on Wednesday, the commander-in-chief announced the address in two separate tweets.

“I will speak to the Nation this evening at 9:00 p.m. (Eastern time) from the oval office,” we read in the first message.

In his second tweet, he called for unity in the face of the potentially deadly virus and said that the number one priority of the media and the government should be the safety of all American citizens.

“The media should see this as a time of unity and strength. We have a common enemy, in fact, an enemy of the world, the CoronaVirus,” said the president. “We must beat him as quickly and safely as possible. There is nothing more important to me than the life and security of the United States!”

The planned speech came after health officials in Washington, D.C., recommended canceling or delaying major events and rallies in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

The stock market also suffered a blow in the face of the epidemic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average having fallen 1,400 points during the session on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday evening, there were more than 1,100 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States across the country, with 30 deaths.