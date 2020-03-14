Trump will not be tested for the virus, says the doc; 2 other Mar-a-Lago customers tested positive

President Trump does not need to be tested for coronavirus, a White House doctor friday night after a second Brazilian An official who recently met with the president in Mar-a-Lago tested positive.

That’s because Trump’s interactions with the infected guests were “low risk,” wrote Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s doctor.

“The president’s exposure to the first individual was extremely limited (photograph, handshake) and although he spent more time near the second case, all interactions occurred before the onset of symptoms”, said Conley’s news release. “These interactions would be classified as LOW risk for transmission according to CDC guidelines, and as such, there is no indication of home quarantine at this time.”

The acting Brazilian ambassador, Ambassador Nestor Forster, tested positive for the virus, the Brazilian embassy said on Friday, according to the Washington Post.

House OKs Coronavirus Relief Bill, after urging Trump, in vote 363-40

Forster sat at Trump’s table during the Brazilian delegation’s Mar-a-Lago dinner last Saturday.

Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was judged positive on Wednesday. He posed for a photo with the president at the event.

Brazilian Senator Nelsinho Trad, who attended Mar-a-Lago’s dinner, also tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from his office on Friday evening, Agência Brasil, reported an official news agency.

Another unidentified guest of a Trump Victory event on Sunday afternoon, where the president spoke, also tested positive for COVID-19, The post office reported. It was unclear whether the guest had close contact with Trump.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters that he would be “probably” tested “not for this reason, but because I think I will do it anyway.”

Bolsonaro’s son said Friday that his father – who was at Saturday’s dinner – had tested negative for the virus a few hours after Brazilian reports indicated that it was positive.

“The information I have is the results that just say it is negative for the coronavirus,” said Eduardo Bolsonaro of his father. “I never heard that he was positive on the first exam. It’s something I don’t know. But, uh, everything is fine now.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

As of Saturday morning, more than 2,100 patients had contracted the virus in the United States and at least 50 had died.