Trump’s approval rate slips into new poll as coronavirus takes over the nation

New poll suggests President TrumpEU approval rating has dropped by 6 percentage points in the past month Coronavirus pandemic health crisis which forced the shuttering of a large part of the national economy.

President’s slide in a new national Gallup survey comes in as the poll shows a drop in the percentage of Americans satisfied with the way things are currently going on in the country.

Trump sits at 43% approval and 54% disapproval in the new poll, which ran from April 1 to 14. The president’s approval rate was 49% a month ago in a Gallup poll. Disapproval rose 9 points, up from 45% in March.

“The six point drop in the president’s approval rating is Gallup’s biggest decline in Trump’s presidency so far, in large part because Trump’s ratings are very stable,” Gallup noted in the survey press release.

And Gallup stressed that “the current health and economic crisis is undoubtedly the biggest challenge of his presidency so far – and could jeopardize his position in the last year of his first term as he seeks to be re-elected ”.

There is a huge partisan divide predictable in the Gallup poll, with the president being 93% approved by the Republicans, 39% by the independents and only 7% by the Democrats.

Survey shows that only 30% of Americans say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country, down 12 points from March.

Numerous polls indicate that the president had a short-lived rebound last month as he turned his full attention to the pandemic.

The most recent Fox News poll – conducted from April 4 to 7 – indicated the President’s approval and disapproval at 49% each.

The latest Real Clear Politics average from the latest Trump polls put its approval at 46% and its disapproval at 51%.

The Presidential approval rating has long been a key indicator of the President’s popularity and influence.