Trump’s awareness of economic recovery includes all GOP senators except Romney

President Trump held phone calls on Thursday to dozens of bipartisan lawmakers, including all Republican senators except Mitt Romney.

Members of Congress contacted by the president would sit on a panel to discuss how to move forward with the reopening of the economy, called the “Group Opening Congress America Again”.

“The president has announced that he will soon provide guidance to American governors to determine their ability to revive the economies of their respective states,” the White House said in a press release.

“The dialogue between the President, senior government officials and the bipartisan group of members of Congress also touched on a range of topics, including the need for additional funding for the paycheck protection program, international and national supply chains, the means to boost the economy, surprise medical billing, clarifying the difference between essential and non-essential workers, mental health and relief for small businesses, “the statement said.

Tensions between Trump and the centrist Republican skyrocketed after Romney ran as the only Republican in February to vote to dismiss the President on one of two charges – abuse of power.

Trump called Romney “shameful” for his vote, and during a press briefing in March, he deceived the senator when he learned that he was isolated for possible exposure to the coronavirus.

“Romney is isolated?” Said Trump. “Gee, too bad.”

Upon learning that the congressman had tested negative, Trump tweeted, “This is really great news! I’m so happy that I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse American senator, but he’s a RINO, and I love him very much! “

President Trump appointed the bipartisan council as he developed guidelines for the reopening of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

White House officials have said the guidelines will be “data-driven”, not dates. They will be “governor-led” and “layered,” not a one-size-fits-all approach, and will address the nation state by state, county by county.

The White House says that while some governors will continue to recommend shelters there, others may reopen. Some may be able to reopen before the current guidelines expire on April 30. The guidelines will include restaurants, bars and other public places, as well as sporting events.

The White House said the president’s medical advisers – Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield – all approved the guidelines.

