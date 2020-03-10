Trump’s camp responds after Twitter labeled Biden’s video “ manipulated ”

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump campaign has sent a stinging blow letter to Twitter management after platform takes unprecedented step to tag one of its videos “manipulated media”, saying that, according to the social media giant’s new standard, Joe Biden’s team posted their own “tampered with and deceptively edited” video last week.

“The Biden campaign is afraid of hell that voters will see the flow of unedited and embarrassing verbal stumbles that will continue to go viral if” Status Quo Joe “is the candidate,” said director of rapid response to the campaign. Trump, Andrew Clark, at Fox News. “Twitter shouldn’t be an enforcement arm of Joe Biden’s campaign strategy, but if they choose to control each video clip, they should maintain their own campaign at the same level.

The confrontation started this weekend when Trump’s director of communications Dan Scavino tweeted. an edited version from a Biden speech in which the former vice president appears to offer Trump’s inadvertent confused approval. Scavino’s clip, which the president later republished, did not change any of Biden’s words, but was interrupted before Biden’s sentence was reached during a rally in St. Louis. The Conservatives called the video an obvious attempt to highlight Biden’s verbal blunders, and argued that no one could reasonably be mistaken for it with genuine Biden approval.

“Of course, the Biden campaign has a strategic interest in intimidating social media companies to remove true and embarrassing video evidence of Joe Biden’s continued failure to communicate consistently – a sad truth that has been publicly noted through Democrats and media figures“Said Michael Glassner, director of operations for the Trump campaign, in the missive Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde and Director of Public Policy Carlos Monje.

“Yet it appears that many people employed by Big Tech companies in Silicon Valley are helping the Biden campaign by instituting a special” Biden protection rule “that censors and silences the legitimate political discourse of the Biden campaign and its supporters do not like, “he added. in the letter, obtained by Fox News.

Glassner said he “formally asked Twitter to apply its new label of ‘manipulated media’ to a falsely manipulated and edited video tweeted by the Biden campaign less than a week ago.”

It was a reference to a Video of March 3 uploaded by the Biden campaign which contains a multitude of clips that have taken out of context and “manipulates the audio and video of President Trump in order to mislead Americans and give a false impression,” Glassner wrote.

The video, Glassner points out, contains two clips “assembled to make a quote and give viewers the false impression that he called the coronavirus” hoax “”, an assertion that the non-factual international fact-checking network has already debunked . The president has indeed called the Democrats’ response to the coronavirus “their new hoax”.

In addition, the Biden video effectively repeats a false assertion of the former vice president himself made in his campaign launch video, claiming through selective editing that the president called the white supremacists of Charlottesville, Virginia, “very good people.” This claim, although widespread in progressive circles, is false; the president was referring to protesters on both sides of the question of whether confederate statues should be removed from public places as “fine people”.

“In fact, 49 seconds after President Trump said these words, he said, ‘and I’m not talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be totally condemned, “” wrote Glassner. “As a CNN presenter said,” it is do not say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very good people[.]””.

“If Twitter isn’t trying to protect Joe Biden, we urge him to correct his apparent oversight and apply his standards equally across the board.” – Director of operations for the Trump campaign Michael Glassner

Third, the Biden video contains a clip from 2016 in which then-candidate Trump says “the American dream is dead” – but leaves out the second part of Trump’s sentence, in which he says, “but if I’m elected president, I’ll bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever, and we’ll make America even bigger. ”

“Of course, this is not the first time that the Biden campaign has used editing tricks to manipulate video and fuel misinformation for the American people,” Glassner wrote. “If Twitter isn’t trying to protect Joe Biden, we urge him to correct his apparent oversight and apply his standards equally across the board.”

Fox News has identified several other videos posted on Biden’s Twitter account that contain similar deceptive clips. A Post of October 2019 on Biden’s campaign account, for example, states that Trump “asked foreign governments to interfere in our elections”, and is accompanied by a video of a White House interview that omits all of Trump’s remarks .

In the full interview, Trump says, “I think you might be doing both,” referring to the FBI notification as well as listening to an offer of political assistance from a foreign entity; but in Biden’s clip, Trump only says that he would “listen” to a foreign entity’s proposal.

Glassner clarified that the Trump campaign was not supporting his original Biden video, saying the clip was “a 100% real, 100% authentic, 100% unedited video of Joe Biden saying,” We cannot win this re-election. Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump[.]””

For the US election to remain “free and fair,” wrote Glassner, “it is essential that the Biden campaign be kept at the same level it demands for others.”

In the post published by Scavino, Biden apparently approves of the president after stammering a few words.

“Transform this primary from a campaign on negative attacks into a goal we are on, because we cannot – re-elect – we cannot win this re-election – excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump , “said Biden in the edited clip. In the full speech, Biden added: “- if, in fact, we are engaging here in this circular execution squad. I have to be a positive campaign, then join us.”

Twitter quickly called the tweet “disinformation” when the social media giant first used its new policy, which is supposed to be designed to fight the spread of fake news. The said Synthetic and manipulated media the policy states that “you may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated materials that are likely to cause harm.”

The policy took effect on March 5 after a campaign video from Mike Bloomberg’s team added crickets and a long silence when Bloomberg asked rivals if any of them had started a business. Facebook said the Trump video would not meet its platform for a misleading edit.

Currently, no disinformation indicator appears on the video for some users when it is directly clicked, although a warning is displayed if the video appears in a user’s stream. Twitter said it tries to apply the warning each time the clip is viewed.

The broader question of Biden’s potential jurisdictional issues is important during the 2020 presidential race. Also in St. Louis, Biden bizarrely describes himself as a Democrat “O’Biden Bama”, transposing his name and the name of his former boss.

Trump suggested to a Fox News City Hall last week that Biden is not fit for office.

“I’m ready for Communist Bernie,” said Trump. “And then we have this crazy thing that happened on Tuesday, that it [Biden] thought was Thursday. But he also said 150 million people killed with guns, and that he was running for the US Senate – something is going on there. “