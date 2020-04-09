Trump’s IG fire: how “fair” should investigators be?

On the day of its inauguration, Ronald Reagan made the dramatic decision to fire the inspectors general of 15 federal agencies.

The press and many Democrats have been mistaken, claiming that he violated the independence of these government watchdogs. But Reagan said he needed to trust these officials, who were appointed by Jimmy Carter, and then rehired five of them.

President Trump is in the mood for shooting these days, and it is rekindling the same debate on politics and corruption as it happened in 1981.

WHY EARLY WHITE HOUSE VIRUS WARNINGS HAVE BEEN IGNORED

And as happened with the post-Watergate reforms four decades ago, the media eviscerated the president and accused him of trying to neutralize legitimate oversight of his administration.

Trump’s latest decision is to push back the head of a congressional committee to oversee more than $ 2 trillion in spending on the virus rescue bill.

He did so by ousting Glenn Fine, who had acted at the IG at the Pentagon, which prevented him from serving on the new pandemic accountability committee.

Trump said he did not think he had met Fine, a career public servant, and did not really provide an explanation, telling reporters that by and large he had “biases and … different things to come. “

As the New york times said: “This decision came at a time when the president reaffirmed his authority over the executive and was impatient with independent voices in the government that he considered unfair.

And this is the question, which was also raised during the Ukrainian disorder: did a person appointed to political posts who had been a career civil servant – and therefore under one or more previous presidents – automatically assume that he was not loyal? To be anti-Trump? Maybe even part of the deep state?

This may be true in some cases, but does Trump consider anyone who was not appointed by him to be inherently suspect? And is 100% loyalty a desirable trait in a job whose mission is to verify and investigate the administration?

the Washington Post calls on Trump staff to move “a model that critics say is a direct attack on one of the pillars of good governance.”

The president had previously indicated that he was wary of a GI overseeing the trillions of dollars in rescue spending. In a signing statement, he basically said that he, and not the IG, could control information shared with Congress about the investigations. And he appointed a White House assistant, Brian Miller, to be the new GI for the coronavirus rescue program. In a typical democratic reaction, Chuck Schumer called the decision “corrupt.”

The recent reshuffle began when Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community’s IG who investigated the whistleblower’s complaint and sent it back to Congress. The president obviously blames him for the events that led to his dismissal, but Atkinson was doing his job.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWOD’S MEDIA BUZZMETER PODCAST, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

Trump also sharply criticized Christi Grimm, the acting inspector general of the HHS, saying that she was biased against him. Grimm served under Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, and was promoted by the Trump administration.

His report was a quick survey of hospitals across the country, which reported shortages of virus testing and necessary medical equipment.

Trump also announced new GIs for the Pentagon, the Department of Education, the CIA, and the Tennessee Valley Authority – which he could have done the day he took office, as he correctly told reporters. .

And the image is not entirely in black and white. For example, Trump appoints Sean O’Donnell, who has a reputation for challenging EPA officials (where he will continue to serve as Inspector General), to take over the IG’s defense office.

When Reagan fired all of the inspectors general, his press secretary said he wanted people “worse than a scrappy dog” to fill the positions. The coming months should indicate whether Trump shares this sentiment or prefers toothless beasts in such sensitive roles.