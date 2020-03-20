Trump’s immigration program continues: coronavirus threat fuels new border crackdown

As the coronavirus epidemic closes much of daily life across America, President Trump’s aggressive policies on immigration and border security does not slow – on the contrary, his administration has considerably tightened restrictions as part of a global effort to stem the spread.

Some of the most important measures taken by the administration in response to the virus – which has since turned into a full-blown pandemic – have been travel bans for foreign nationals from China, Iran and, possibly from Europe. Asset originally exempted the UK and Ireland when he announced the last ban last week, but last Saturday, he added them to this list.

Trump has been criticized for the moves, with U.S. leaders expressing their anger in a statement banning them, saying the move was “made unilaterally and without consultation.” But this week, the EU itself has banned non-essential travel from outside its borders, as has been done by a multitude of individual countries. This is something Trump quoted to say that he was ahead of the curve in the fight against the crisis.

“I was the first to ban,” he told reporters on Thursday. “Now other countries are following what I have done. But the media does not recognize it. “

Meanwhile, at the southern border, where Trump has spent a significant part of his presidency trying to control illegal immigration, he confirmed on Friday that the administration would go back. asylum seekers and illegal immigrants – citing the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, the acting secretary of internal security, Chad Wolf, praised the president’s “early, frequent and decisive action” to protect the Americans against the coronavirus. He went on to say that the administration considers an open border to be a risk and that severe border restrictions are essential to stop the spread of the virus.

“The introduction and spread of coronavirus in our border patrols and detention centers pose a serious danger to foreigners, our front-line officers and officers, and the American people,” he said. “The Department is currently apprehending foreign nationals from more than 120 different countries, many of whom do not carry identity, travel or medical documents with them.”

“DHS will actively implement new measures to protect the American people and their workforce, as needed,” he said.

The Trump administration also announced restrictions on non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico on Friday, following a similar deal with Canada.

Meanwhile, the construction of the border wall continues unabated. A customs and border protection (CBP) spokesperson told Fox News on Thursday that the spread of the coronavirus had not affected construction schedules. Workers have built 139 miles of new border walls since Trump took office, with a target of 450 miles by the end of the year.

There has been some impact on the legal immigration system, with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announcing this week that they will be closing all of their offices across the country until at least April in the purpose of helping to stop the spread of the virus.

The coronavirus epidemic has also raised the question of whether the domestic enforcement of immigration laws would be curbed, both to protect illegal immigrants and to arrest agents. Immigration activists and civil rights groups have urged the ICE to suspend deportations so as not to scare illegal immigrants from receiving health care.

“The ICE should immediately suspend all law enforcement activities that may deter individuals from accessing care,” said Andrea Flores, deputy policy director for equality at the American Civil Liberties Union, in a statement this week. “People and their families must feel safe to leave their homes and seek medical help or collect the supplies they need to keep their families safe, regardless of their immigration status.”

Immigration and Customs (ICE) released a statement on Wednesday saying it will end most deportations. The agency said its law enforcement and removal (ERO) operations would focus on “risks to public safety and people subject to mandatory detention on criminal grounds”.

“For people who do not fall into these categories, the ORE will exercise its discretion to delay enforcement until the end of the crisis or to use alternatives to detention, as the case may be,” says the press release.

But this statement from the ICE was later clarified by the Acting Assistant Secretary for Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli, who promised that the ICE “will carry out law enforcement operations that will protect our communities and respect our laws”.

“This means that the ICE will continue to prioritize the arrest and removal of criminal aliens and other aliens who pose a threat to public safety, as has always been the case under the administration of President Trump”, did he declare.

He went on to say that, if these conditions were met, certain other removal operations would continue with increased precautions to protect the officers and those apprehended.

“This does not mean that no other removable foreigner will in fact be deported, but during the current public health situation, referrals will be made in a way that minimizes the exposure of our agents and removable foreigners we meet,” clarified he.

The ACLU called Cuccinelli’s statement “stupid” and accused him of wanting to “sabotage our nation’s response to this pandemic”.

But for the administration and its supporters, border restrictions on a foreign-born virus, as well as other travel bans, are considered essential for health and national security. From the United States imposed a travel ban for those entering from China, border patrol officers arrested hundreds of Chinese nationals who were trying to enter the United States illegally,

This month, the border patrol asked the CDC to take charge of testing migrants who have symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

“It is absolutely a risk that we are monitoring and evaluating,” US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan told Fox News. “And if that changes and we are asked to do more at the southwest border, we are ready to operationalize it.”

As of Friday afternoon, the United States had more than 16,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 50 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States, to date, has seen 210 COVID-19-related deaths.

Fox News’ William La Jeunesse contributed to this report.