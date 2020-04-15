Trump’s name will appear on coronavirus stimulus checks sent to Americans: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump the name will appear on millions of economic stimulus checks sent to Americans as part of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package adopted by Congress and signed by the President last month in an effort to stem the economic effects of the coronavirus, according to a report.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening, citing senior IRS officials, that the Treasury Department orders that the president’s name be printed on checks in a decision that was made on Monday. Post sources said the change to the $ 1,200 checks could delay the time it takes for the checks to reach the Americans, but other Treasury officials have disputed that this was the case.

Americans whose IRS holds banking information will not receive Trump signed checks and will receive a direct deposit that does not include Trump’s name.

Asked how many hard checks – including Trump’s signature – would come out, a Treasury official told Fox News: “The total number of paper checks is subject to a number of variables, including the amount of information the IRS obtains via Non-Filers Enter the Payment Information web portal and the Get My Payment portal launched today on IRS.gov. “

the Publish reports that hard checks will have “President Donald J. Trump” written on the left side of the checks.

It is not common for the president’s name to appear on government checks, and stimulus checks bearing Trump’s name will always be signed by an official from the Tax Services Office, according to the Publish.

The decision to put Trump’s name on the checks comes as the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic has become highly politicized, with Democrats taking a daily look at Trump’s coronaviruses, often long-term, and Trump dismissing the fire by criticizing Democratic governors and members of Congress for their responses to the crisis. Trump has also criticized the World Health Organization for contributing to the severity of the pandemic by putting “political correctness above rescue measures” because it has often repeated China’s claims about the management of the virus by the communist nation.

Many on the left have criticized Trump for the decision to print his name on stimulus checks.

“If the check you’re waiting for is delayed, you can thank this man,” said Lawrence Tribe, a Harvard law professor, in a tweet Wednesday morning. “He cared more about putting his name on the check than your needs. He is worse than despicable.”

The $ 2.2 trillion CARES law, the name of the package that provides stimulus packages, is unlikely to be the last piece of legislation passed to fight the coronavirus, as Trump and Congressmen on both sides of it the driveway said they were hoping to pass potentially two other laws with total expenses between them of possibly over $ 2 trillion. It is not clear whether these additional measures would include more controls for the Americans, or even when they could be adopted.

