Trump’s new chief of staff Mark Meadows self-quarantines over fears of coronavirus

Mark Meadows, President TrumpThe new White House chief of staff may have been in touch with the conservative political action conference participant who was diagnosed with coronavirus and “out of caution” will quarantine in the next two weeks.

His office said the Republican from North Carolina had a negative COVID-19 test and had no symptoms. He joins fellow Republican lawmakers – including representatives Doug Collins of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida – who said they are in touch with the CPAC person. None show symptoms.

Gaetz was spotted aboard Air Force One last week when he heard the news. White House officials said that when Gaetz learned that he was close to the coronavirus man at CPAC, he sat alone in a section of the presidential plane.

He told the Washington Post that at the end of the flight, Trump “coaxed” him into the front of the plane. Gaetz told the newspaper that Trump did not seem “overly cautious about being in the same space as me.”

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke to CPAC, but the White House said there was no indication that either had met or was “in the vicinity” of the infected participant.

The number of people who were in contact with the person raised concerns about whether the President was exposed.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Trump did not take a COVID-19 test because he had had no close and prolonged contact with any patient. She also said that he had no symptoms, but that he would be closely monitored by his doctor.

Trump made a surprise announcement last week when he appointed Meadows to replace Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney will become the US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland.

In a statement, Meadows said it was an “honor” to have been chosen by Trump.

