Trump’s pardoned woman announces race against Georgia official John Lewis

A Georgia woman pardoned by President Trump announced last week that she would introduce herself as Republican against longtime Democratic MP John Lewis.

Angela Stanton-King was forgiven last month for her conviction in 2004 in a vehicle theft network for which she spent six months in house arrest and has since become a successful author and television personality.

In a tweet announcing her candidacy for Congress, she declared that it was not a question of replacing Lewis but rather “to take up the torch and to continue the fight for justice”.

Lewis, a civil rights icon who served more than 30 years in Congress, announced in December that it was fight pancreatic cancer.

“I am honored to run for my 18th term in Congress representing the citizens of Georgia’s 5th district,” said Lewis in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My constituents know me, they know my record and they know that I have fought tirelessly for them over the past 33 years,”

Stanton-King said abortion will be the main problem of his campaign, in addition to criminal justice and helping black detainees reintegrate into society, the newspaper reported.

“Whenever I think of Representative John Lewis, the image I have in my mind is him on the Selma Bridge,” she said, referring to the role of Congressman during the 1965 march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama.

“I have the utmost respect for the contributions he has made to Black America,” she added. “However, this is not Selma’s bridge, and our babies are dying. It’s time to go to war.”

Stanton-King is the goddaughter of King Alveda, niece of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and ally of President Trump.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his book “Lies of a Real Housewife”, Stanton-King wrote that she and the former ex-star of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Phaedra Parks and Parks’ former husband Apollo Nida were involved in the counterfeiting and a ploy to steal luxury cars, according to the paper.

“Today, [Stanton-King] is a nationally successful author, widely acclaimed television personality and supporter of criminal justice reform, “said a White House statement announcing his pardon. “She works tirelessly to improve the reintegration outcomes of people who return to their communities upon release from prison, focusing on the essential role of families in the process.