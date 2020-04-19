Trump's policies and the border wall were essential to containing the coronavirus, says CBP chief: `` We are much better placed now ''

The United States would be in a much worse position to fight the coronavirus if President Trump had not implemented a series of immigration reforms, Customs and border protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said this week.

“Look where we came from because of this president, because of this administration, because of the tools, including the wall … We are much better placed today to face another threat to our country today “Infectious disease today,” Morgan told Fox News in an exclusive interview on Thursday.

His comments came as the administration is faced with a thorough review of how it has responded to the pandemic – and in particular, how it has limited immigration. According to Morgan, Trump’s policies like the migrant protection protocols have helped to dramatically reduce the number of illegal immigrants he has detained and treated since the peak of the migrant crisis in May.

“Last May, a month, 144,000 people we met – most of them on the southwest border. We had over 20,000 people in the care of CBP. And because of the initiatives and efforts of the network, including including the wall, the wall system – in 10 months we have been able to significantly reduce that. We have reduced the flow by more than 100,000 per month, “he said.

He added that his agency has an average of less than 100 migrants in detention today “compared to 20,000 ten months ago. We have an average of 500 to 600 meetings a day in May, or thousands a day.”

Due to the unsustainable number of detainees, Morgan said the agency released tens of thousands a day. If current conditions were the same as in May, “it would have meant that we would have met 200,000 more people crossing the border right now – 35,000 a week”.

“We were overcrowded,” he added. “That means we would be back in May, remember, we were forced to release people in the shelters, at the bus stops, tens of thousands a week, we were doing it.”

Manage inmates and facilities during the pandemic

CBP did not need to treat as many inmates, but the coronavirus posed problems in housing these people because the agency’s facilities are not designed to isolate people during a pandemic.

“Most of our facilities are large outdoor facilities or smaller detention facilities where more than one person is to be accommodated,” he said. “And so clearly, it violates any semblance of social distancing and other exposure risks. And so, CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] decided that this creates a … risk of exposure not only for the CBP employee or the work staff, but also for the migrants themselves. “

He added that the CBP was in the process of converting facilities so that the agency could, if necessary, isolate individuals during the pandemic.

Morgan warned that without limiting migration, local public health systems could easily be overwhelmed.

In late March, the CDC ordered CBP to halt the migration, granting it the power to reject thousands of illegal entries after undergoing an appropriate level of treatment. Morgan said his agency “almost immediately” removed about 85 percent of those they met at the southwest border.

“Literally, in just a few weeks, our detention centers fell by almost 97%. Before the order, we were sitting at around 3,500 in our detention centers and literally now, we have less than 100”, a- he told Fox News.

As CBP began to execute the CDC order, it was informed by the media that it had ended much of its asylum process. A CBP spokesperson told Fox News that this was not the case.

“The CBP has noticed reports that the asylum has been closed. This is not true. The asylum is still in place and is being examined on a case-by-case basis,” said the spokesman. The order, however, made it easier for the agency to reject asylum claims without investigating them to the extent that they had done so before.

CBP currently treats unaccompanied minors in the same way as other illegal arrivals as they pose a similar risk of spreading the virus. Minors are often returned to the authorities of their country of origin.

Trump’s policy, said Morgan, has led to a precipitous fall in detainees that the agency has ended up asking for too many additional resources to deal with the migrant crisis. Earlier in April, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) reported that the CBP had spent an unnecessary $ 12 million last year to keep, house and feed up to 2,500 people in a private detention center in Texas that did not has never detained more than 68 detainees in any given day. .

Morgan told Fox News that CBP cannot predict the effectiveness of Trump’s reforms. “Can you imagine that if we hadn’t built these facilities and the numbers would have continued to be high and we would have been overcrowded?” he said, noting that it is a “constant balance” with CBP capacity building.

Existing facilities and CBP operations are well staffed, despite the virus affecting part of the agency’s workforce. So far, the agency has had over 240 employees who have tested positive with 180 who “still navigate” the disease. “A single employee diagnosed with COVID-19 is a bad thing, but … these numbers are relatively low,” said Morgan.

In a message to the migrants, Morgan warned that with COVID-19, their attempts to cross the border were now risking the lives of others – including its staff and the American public – in addition to their own.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.