Trump’s touted malaria drugs can fight coronavirus, senior doc told Laura Ingraham

Data shows that the fight against malaria drugs touted by President Trump may help deal coronavirus patients, a senior oncologist said on Fox News on Friday “The Ingraham angle.”

Dr. William Grace of Lenox Hill Hospital in New York discussed the benefits of the drugs with host Laura Ingraham.

At first, Grace addressed what he described as a misconception about the immune system of the elderly.

“Well, you know, we understood [that] older people seem to have a compromised immune system. And I think it’s just the opposite, “said Grace to Ingraham.” It’s a paradigm shift as more mature immune systems, even if their bodies are weakened, their immune systems are actually quite strong.

“And it is the strength of this immunity,” he added, “that causes lung damage and death in these cases.”

“Therefore, the reason that hydroxychloroquine, an immunosuppressive agent, is beneficial by two mechanisms suppressing the immune response,” added Grace. “And number two, acting to suppress replication of the virus.”

Trump said at a press conference on Thursday that chloroquine phosphate – a substance found in drugs used to treat malaria and severe arthritis – has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test as a treatment for coronavirus.

Grace says the data shows that the drugs work.

“And the results of these tests which show that hydroxyl chloroquine alone and the synergy between the drugs hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, the results of these tests were only one chance in ten thousand which could have happened by chance”, a said Grace. “These are very important data.”

The doctor also mentioned the “tension” on the drugs between a member of the working group on coronaviruses Dr. Anthony Fauci and Trump at Thursday’s press conference, saying the two men can get what they want in treatment.

The two men “can have their cake and eat it too,” said Grace. “Because you can take seriously ill people and treat them off-label with the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin [and] you can take these people who are not so seriously ill and subject them to any randomized trial you want, and as many members as you want, because there will be a lot of patients who will be sick and not so serious as they ‘ risk of dying. “