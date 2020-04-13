TSA reaches new record for passenger screenings as coronavirus pandemic and on-site shelter orders continue

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) hit a new record for travelers screened in one day. On April 12, only 90,510 passengers passed through TSA checkpoints, compared to 2,446,801 people who were screened the same day a year ago.

The new stocking comes four days after the previous record low, when TSA officers checked less than 100,000 for two consecutive days – a decrease of 96%.

Two days after the record low, the ASD increased for two consecutive days: 104090 on April 9 and 108977 on April 10. However, the numbers dropped further on April 11 to 93645 and then to 90510 the following day.

These new numbers are a stark reminder of the state of the travel industry, as travel continues to be affected amid widespread generalized shelter orders issued by most states.

Among TSA members, 387 employees tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past 14 days; three died from the virus.