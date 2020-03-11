TSA reports 3 employees at San Jose airport tested positive for coronavirus

Three Transportation safety administration officers working at Mineta San Jose International Airport in the North California have tested positive for coronavirus, the agency confirmed on Tuesday.

“The officers receive medical treatment and all TSA employees they have contacted in the past 14 days are under house quarantine,” the TSA said in a statement, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The agency said the airport checkpoints remain open and is working with the Centers for Disease Control, the California Department of Public Health and the Santa Clara County Public Health Department “to monitor the situation as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public. “

The TSA gave no further details.

The announcement comes after two TSA employees at Los Angeles International Airport tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

On Tuesday evening, three people died of the virus in the state and more than 150 were infected – a number authorities plan to increase as more people are tested, according to Time.

Several California university campuses, including USC and UCLA, are switching to online courses only to help stop the spread of the virus, and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.

After Santa Clara County had the second virus-related death in the state on Monday, local officials have banned gatherings of more than 1,000 people, FOX 40 to Sacramento reported. At least 28 deaths have been reported.