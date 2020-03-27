TSA to Receive “Large Quantity” of Outdated N95 Respiratory Masks from US Customs and Border Protection

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The United States Customs and Border Protection Agency should send the Transportation safety administration a “large amount” of N95 breathing masks, TSA confirmed to Fox News.

Once the shipment arrives, the TSA will distribute it to airports, if necessary.

Reports say 1.5 million expired masks will be shipped – decision by Department of Homeland Security officials on Wednesday, sources say The Washington Post. A CBP spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm the number of masks the TSA would receive or when they were shipped.

Nathan Peeters, a spokesperson for CBP, told the Post that the agency “is working with our DHS partners to determine the best use of N95 respirators in the CBP emergency stock.”

Although the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend the use of N95 respirators after the manufacturer’s expiration date, the agency recently made demand-driven concessions due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

As long as the masks were stored properly, the CDC and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health concluded from a study that “many models have continued to operate according to NIOSH performance standards”.

“This preliminary information from the NIOSH study suggests that certain N95 models beyond their shelf life designated by the manufacturer will be protective”, a summary of the study indicated, as long as “the storage conditions were generally in accordance with the storage conditions recommended by the manufacturer and that an OSHA-compliant respiratory protection program is used by employers”.

The TSA has authorized workers to wear both N95 goggles and respirators since the start of the pandemic, as well as surgical masks and nitrile gloves – which remain mandatory – according to a statement to Fox News.

“The TSA will continue to follow guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration regarding worker protection. We are working closely with CDC and will follow any additional guidelines that will be released, “said the release.