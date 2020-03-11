TSX and Dow Jones down nearly 20% since start of sale last week

Stock market investors took another dip in red ink on Wednesday, as the TSX, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all fell three to five percent.

Almost everything was once again lower, as the coronavirus that is currently sweeping the world infects the stock markets with something almost as disturbing: fear.

Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a modest stimulus package designed to offset the impact of the virus, but on Wednesday it was clear that investors thought measures such as a reduction in payroll taxes were far from enough to offset the economic damage the virus could cause to the greatest world economy.

“With each passing day, the economic impact of the coronavirus is further compounded,” said Kristina Hooper, chief market strategist at Invesco. “The government should probably have been thinking about stimulus packages last month.”

The S & P / TSX Composite Index fell 577 points, or almost 4%, in the afternoon, while the Dow Jones did even worse – by 1,389 points, or more than 5%. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell about five percent each.

Twenty-nine of the 30 Dow Jones companies were down, led by aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which lost 15% of its value after the company announced it would withdraw a $ 13 billion credit facility on Friday.

The only exception was United Health, which posted a gain of 0.6%.

The 11 different TSX sub-indices were lower, but the names of the hard-hit oil companies were again beaten. Companies like Suncor, Cenovus and Husky Energy, which have already lost more than a third of their value since the sale began, have lost seven, three and five percent of their value.

The liquidation brings the total losses since the start of the liquidation at the end of February to almost 20% in Toronto and New York. It is the technical definition of a bear market.

Larry Berman, chief investment officer at ETF Capital Management, says the market simply responds to the realization that the world’s largest economy is woefully under-prepared for a pandemic. WHO said on Wednesday that COVID-19 the epidemic is a pandemic.

“It is spreading in the communities and there is no infrastructure,” he said. “You have doctors who post on Twitter that they’re sick themselves and can’t get tested. I mean, it’s crazy how far behind the curve they are.”

Oil lost another dollar to trade at just over US $ 33 per barrel. The price of West Texas Intermediate has lost about 20% of its value since Saudi Arabia and Russia launched a price war down last weekend.

The crude oil blend from Canada’s oil sands lost 87 cents to change hands at $ 20.63 a barrel.

“Investors are sort of backtracking and allowing the carnage to unfold,” Keith Bliss, managing director and CEO of iQ Capital, told Reuters. “They will back off when things seem to have calmed down.”