TSX climbs 5% as stock market roller coaster rises

Unprecedented volatility in the stock market continued on Friday as the benchmark index for the Toronto Stock Exchange jumped 5%.

Thursday was the worst day for the TSX in decades, because the benchmark lost 12% of its value. Fears of the coronavirus prompted the sale, but on Friday, buyers seemed to think the market may have overreacted.

Before the market opened, the futures market was so strong that the market was temporarily closed to restore order.

When this judgment was lifted, the TSX in Canada and the S & P500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq in the United States all increased by more than 5%. The TSX rose almost 700 points at one point, while the Dow Jones rose by around 1,200.

Ten of the 11 sectors on the TSX were higher, with the exception of only materials and mining companies.

Financial companies and the hard-hit energy sector led the way, up 8% and 5% respectively.

The mini rally was a relief to investors who saw several years of gains on the TSX wiped out in a matter of days.

At its closing price of 12,508 on Thursday, the TSX was in the same place it was in 2016. In fact, going even further back, the TSX is currently at the same level as it was at the end of 2006 – more 14 years’ worth of earnings have been wiped out.

Investment portfolios were hit almost as badly. It was a week that caught the attention of investors who took the conventional wisdom of financial advisers – buy stocks and hold them for the long term.

“Remember that the index was at its highest level just three weeks ago today,” said BMO economist Doug Porter. “The markets have already dealt a severe blow to the economy.”