Tucker Carlson: 4 Ways to Understand the Messed Up Coronavirus Coverage of the Establishment Media

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The New York Times, in case you don’t read it, is still being published, and it’s still in New York. The other day he published an article with this title, “Alarm, Denial, Blame: The Pro-Asset Medias Coronavirus Distortion.”

They had the same themes.

TRUMP SLAMS PROBES “PARTISAN” AFTER PELOSI ANNOUNCES THE CORONAVIRUS COMMITTEE: “HERE WE GO AGAIN”

In the New York Times coronavirus count, the coverage of this show and beyond followed a certain pattern. The model, they told us, went that way.

First step: blame China. According to the New York Times, “When the virus ravaged China, some experts on the right warned that the country could not be trusted to contain the epidemic or share specific information about its origin.”

Can you believe they were thinking that? Where did they get this idea?

Because it’s true. But the New York Times does not admit it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NOTICE NEWSLETTER

Then, second step: minimize the risks; followed by step three: Share stories of survivors to show that the virus was not so bad. And finally, step four: blame the left.

Now, as you know by watching this program and living in this country, all these people accuse you of doing is 100% of the time exactly what they are doing themselves. And that was of course the case here.

As you know, the establishment press has been messing with coronavirus stories since day one. So there are four steps to understanding their coverage, and here’s what they are.

A pandemic that has emerged from the atheist country is really the fault of Christians, says the New York Times. That tells you a lot about their location.

The first step, as usual: blame racism. Here are two headlines from the New York Times from the early days of the epidemic: “An epidemic of racist sentiment as the coronavirus reaches Australia.” In other words, people’s bad opinions are worse than a pandemic.

Here is another one. “In Europe, fear spreads faster than the coronavirus itself.” Okay.

So while the virus continued to spread, there was the second step: minimizing the risks, which the New York Times has diligently done. On January 29, the newspaper warns you: “Watch out for pandemic panic”. Calm down, ladies and gentlemen.

A week later, they asked, “Who said it was not safe to travel to China?” Book a ticket for Wuhan, a racist.

Somehow telling the public that the coronavirus was not a big problem ultimately did not contain the virus. The Times has therefore taken the third step: politicizing the crisis.

Calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” or the “Wuhan virus” is sectarianism, the newspaper will tell you. But on February 26 they had no problem publishing an editorial saying, “Let’s call it the Trump virus.”

And then last week, in a shameful moment that will live forever in infamy, the newspaper declared – and I quote: “The road to hell of the coronaviruses has been paved by the evangelicals.”

More Opinion

Yes, it’s true. A pandemic that has emerged from the atheist country is really the fault of Christians, says the New York Times. That tells you a lot about their location.

And now, this week, the newspaper has chosen its favorite step – step four: Blame Fox News, of course – because there is a political strategy here.

Last week, they warned of “the spread of fake Fox news”. Then there was the article from Wednesday. Talk about a lie. This program tells you about the dangers of this disease in January, when “The Times” still wondered if it was racist to know that it existed and encouraged you to travel to Wuhan on vacation.

Now we are highlighting China’s persistent dishonesty and malice. Meanwhile, the New York Times and its star reporter Donald McNeil go to MSNBC to deliver unpaid infomercials for the Chinese Communist Party.

Donald McNeil, The New York Times: In China, 40,000 doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians came from all over China to Wuhan and helped the doctors in Wuhan to fight the virus.

There are no more viruses in Wuhan. These doctors almost all returned home. There were victory parades for them, gratitude, flowers and everything. They are heroes.

They not only have the skills, [but] many of them have caught the virus and are now immune. So they can do a lot of things that would be dangerous for someone who doesn’t have the virus to do it.

I do not see why we could not hire many of these doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians for our pandemics.

So if you’re the editor of Donald McNeil and you look at this, don’t you call, you know, his supervisor, saying, “Bring in McNeil. He’s revealing the truth.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What a shill. Bring in Chinese doctors to run our hospital. This is his point of view.

It is not surprising, however. Apparently, Chinese doctors are already running the New York Times.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue from “Tucker Carlson tonight“April 2, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON