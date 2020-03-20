Tucker Carlson Calls on Burr to Explain the Sale or Resignation of $ 1.6 Million

Tucker carlson Thursday called on Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C., To resign if he cannot explain why he sold millions in stock in mid-February before the market fell in the middle of the coronavirus trigger.

“He had inside information about what could happen to our country, what is happening now,” said Carlson in his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show. Burr was reportedly informed of the potentially devastating effects of the virus in the United States last month.

“But he didn’t warn the public,” said Carlson.

Carlson said Burr didn’t even disown Fox News op-ed he co-wrote with Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., “just 10 days before, claiming that America was better prepared than ever for the coronavirus.”

He said that Burr instead “threw his shares into the hotel shares so as not to lose money and then he remained silent”.

Carlson added that if there was an honest explanation for Burr’s actions, he should explain himself.

Senator Richard Burr sold around $ 1.6 million in stock before coronavirus crippled stock market, report finds

“Otherwise, he must resign from the Senate and face prosecution for insider trading,” he told his audience. “There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in times of crisis.”

Burr is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and has attended in camera meetings for weeks on the growing health crisis with Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Member of the Senate Health Committee, who is also accused of selling much of his stock in January.

“Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the United States and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing epidemic of coronavirus,” said a spokesperson. Burr’s talk to Fox News. “As the situation continues to change daily, he was deeply concerned about the sudden heavy toll this pandemic is taking on our economy. He supported the immediate efforts of Congress to provide $ 7.8 billion for the efforts of response and this week’s bipartisan bill to ease US affairs and small families. ”

Burr sold between $ 582,029 and $ 1.56 million of its holdings on February 13 to 29 separate transactions, according to Pro Publica.

This followed another report by NPR, who alleged that Burr had warned “a small group of well-connected citizens” during a lunch in late February about the potential impact of the virus, according to a secret recording of the conversation obtained by NPR.

“There is one thing I can tell you about this: it is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history,” said Burr in the recording. “It probably looks more like the pandemic of 1918”.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Burr said that NPR had “distorted” his speech, which he said was publicly announced and widely followed.

Joseph A Wulfsohn of Fox News contributed to this report.