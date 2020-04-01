Tucker Carlson calls WHO leaders “ watchdogs ” for Chinese government

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Tucker Carlson took the World Health Organization Tuesday, calling its corrupt director for using his position to cover up the Chinese government’s inept response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“[Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus], he is the Director General of the World Health Organization. He got his job with support from China after covering cholera outbreaks in his home country [Ethiopia]”Said Carlson”Tucker Carlson tonight“” A perfect man to lead the World Health Organization. And he later set the standard for corruption. “

APPLE GETS 10 MILLION MASKS FOR AMERICAN HEALTH WORKERS

Carlson played a clip of Tedros from January, in which the WHO director said: “China is setting a new standard for the outbreak response, and this is not an exaggeration.”

The host chastised Tedros for his comments, as well as his cla, that China had been transparent with the rest of the world.

“In fact,” said Carlson, “the way China has detected the epidemic and then warned the world is not quick. In fact, they have done just the opposite.”

Carlson then aired an excerpt from a report from “60 Minutes Australia” which reported the disappearance of Dr. Ai Fen, head of the emergency department at Wuhan Central Hospital. She claimed, as the report said, that the Chinese authorities “had prevented her and her colleagues from warning the world” of the virus.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“She has now disappeared,” said the report’s narrator. “We don’t know where we are.”

“So the leadership of the World Health Organization tells you that China” has set the standard for the epidemic, “” said Carlson. “Apparently, this standard includes missing doctors who are telling the truth about it.”

Carlson closed the segment by taking one last photo as the WHO, its leaders and China.

“You might think that a World Health Organization, a group that received $ 58 million in taxes last year, might worry that a government is arresting doctors and lying about deadly new diseases. But no, “said Carlson. “Like so many other organizations, these are watchdogs for the powerful. And that means the real job is to suck the Chinese government out.”