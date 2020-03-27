Tucker Carlson detonates hedge fund manager who urged stopping the coronavirus, then took advantage of the fading action

Tucker carlson spent part of his show Thursday tearing up hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who made billions coronavirus crisis after warning in a national television interview that America “would end as we know” unless the Trump administration closed the country.

“Let it get in: 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the highest number ever recorded in this country in history,” said Carlson. “It is easy to see why many people in America are deeply concerned about the state of our economy. And perhaps no one in the country has seemed more panicked about it, at least in public, than the manager Billionaire Hedge Fund Bill Ackman. “

“Last Wednesday it got attention,” added Carlson. “Ackman spent 28 minutes on live television shouting about the collapse of our country.”

“We have to stop it now,” Ackman said on CNBC. “America will end as we know, I’m sorry to say, unless we take that option.”

The host spoke about the ramifications of Ackman’s comments on the markets, particularly his comments on Hilton hotels.

“It scared investors around the world. It was everywhere. You probably remember it,” said Carlson. “Ackman was particularly terrifying,” bearish “, as they say on Wall Street about the future of the Hilton hotels, in which he was a shareholder.”

“All the hotels are going to be closed in the country,” Ackman said in an interview with CNBC and said the Hilton Hotels share price could reach “zero”.

“It looks like Bill Ackmann is in big trouble with the rest of America. Well, no, not exactly. In fact, Bill Ackman is suddenly much richer than ever,” said Carlson. “Just this Monday, Ackman made more than $ 2 billion in net profit.”

“How do they get so low? One of those titles was Hilton Hotels,” said Carlson.

Carlson criticized Ackman and those who held him in high regard, saying his behavior “hurt” the country.

“Ackman doesn’t seem bothered at all. Apparently he plans to keep his new billions. He hasn’t announced plans to give them to the Americans whose lives he just made worse,” said Carlson. “But he is the kind of person that Bill Ackrman is. He is an avid amoral whose behavior adds nothing to the trouble of having in our country and often hurts us.”