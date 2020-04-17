Tucker Carlson: Gretchen Whitmer doesn’t care about civil disobedience during the coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Gretchen whitmer has spent most of his professional life in the grimy, small confines of Michigan state politics. It is not a training ground for excellence.

MICHIGAN GOV. WHITMER CONTINUED BY CERTAIN RESIDENTS FOR CORONAVIRUS ORDERS

So when she was elected governor just over a year and a half ago, no one expected Whitmer to suddenly turn into a wise and inspired CEO. And indeed, it did not.

When the coronavirus hit Michigan Effective last month, Whitmer had no idea what to do, so she responded with a mixture of comical ineptitude and a strange arbitrary fascism. It prohibited the sale of rugs and paint and potted plants. She told people that they could not fish or go to church or drive home alone.

But at the same time, Whitmer kept liquor stores, weed stores and lotto kiosks open because – and this was purely an epidemiological matter in the interest of public health – it was “services essentials ”. They also provide massive tax revenues to his government.

The whole thing was ridiculous. It was only a matter of time before the people who suffer from this madness talked about it, and on Wednesday they did.

Thousands of Michigan residents traveled to the state capital of Lansing to express their dissatisfaction. They did not injure anyone during their stay. They did it peacefully, as did their right enshrined in the American Constitution.

When you disagree with Gretchen Whitmer, you are putting the public at risk. It is the new standard in Michigan.

But Governor Whitmer did not like this. In fact, she was outraged. If there is one thing that Gretchen Whitmer does not care about, it is civil disobedience, especially when it is directed against her.

As Whitmer explained yesterday, complaining about his decisions could kill people,

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: You know when people fly the Confederate flag, and countless people who gassed on the way here or caught a bite on the way home – we know it really endangered people.

Debbie Dingell supports this standard. Dingell is a longtime GM lobbyist, an automotive lobbyist who inherited his Congress seat from her husband, who in turn inherited it from her father.

A Dingell has represented Michigan in the United States House of Representatives for 88 years since 1932. The family business is politics, but it is really a form of monarchy. You will not be surprised to learn that Debbie Dingell is very popular socially in Washington.

She shares with her neighbors an undisguised disgust for the people of Michigan. She expressed contempt Thursday morning on NBC.

Resp. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich .: What happened yesterday was inexcusable. People did not have masks. They had no gloves. They did not distance themselves. They had Confederate flags, swastikas. They blocked an ambulance trying to get to the hospital.

Bringing hatred and fear into an era already full of fear and anxiety is simply unacceptable. There were people with their bare hands, handing out sweets to the children. What they have done is to help spread this disease across the state more, most likely, [and] does not contribute to mitigation. And it made me sad.

Oh sad. Debbie Dingell is sad.

It is sad that people express uncomfortable political beliefs when they should drink at home alone or obediently buy more state sponsored lotto tickets. Why can’t they hit Michigan’s absolutely essential weed stores and go numb as their benevolent leader Gretchen tightens his control over their lives?

Why do they have to complain all the time? Saying unapproved things is racist. It inspires fear and hatred.

Stop immediately, you prolos! How dare you! Throw a bowl and accept your fate.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue from “Tucker Carlson tonight“April 16, 2020.

