Tucker Carlson: Vital questions about coronaviruses go unanswered – here are a few

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Wuhan, in the center China, was the first place in the world to suffer from an epidemic of the new coronavirus. It is worth saying it out loud from time to time, both because it is true and materially meaningful, and because many people would like you to forget it.

Because Wuhan is the site of the oldest coronavirus epidemic, we need to carefully study what happened there. It is worth knowing as much as possible about how the disease started and why and how it spread so quickly to the rest of the world.

Even now, we know surprisingly little about it, although we are learning day by day. For example, how easily does Chinese coronavirus spread in populations?

SEN. TOM COTTON: CORONAVIRUS – HOW TO PAY FOR THE COMMUNIST PARTY OF CHINA FOR THE PANDEMIC COVID-19

Initial data from Wuhan led researchers to conclude that each infected person, on average, infected about 2.5 more people. In epidemiological terms, that’s a lot; this means that the epidemic could double every six days. This is the hypothesis on which we have been working since.

It now seems that this assumption was a profound understatement. A new draft document written by a team of researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory concludes that the Wuhan coronavirus is in fact very contagious.

Based on an in-depth case analysis, the researchers estimate that the average infected resident of Wuhan has infected 5.7 other people. That’s enough to double the epidemic in less than three days.

Is the estimate correct? We do not know if this is the case. Many conclusions about this virus have proven to be embarrassing. It happened over and over again, with huge consequences.

More Opinion

But for a moment, imagine that this new issue of Los Alamos is correct, and the size of the epidemic in Wuhan doubled every three days. This would mean that a large number of people were infected with the coronavirus.

Here is the mystery: the Chinese government authorized 5 million inhabitants to flee the city before locking it in January. Most of them probably went to other places in China. And yet, according to the Chinese – as well as all the available evidence we now have in the West – there have been no other major epidemics in China. Neither in Shanghai, nor in Chengdu, nor in Beijing.

Meanwhile, other cities across Europe and the United States have been brought to their knees by the virus. How is it possible? It doesn’t seem to make any sense at all.

For some reason, hardly anyone in the American media has even asked about it. It’s strange. At this point, we have no real explanation as to why the coronavirus has spread all over the West, but not all of China. We should find out.

And that is far from the only thing we do not understand about this pandemic. What about the most basic question of all: is it deadly? We still don’t know.

In Italy, more than 10% of people whose cases have been confirmed have died. In Germany, only 2% of confirmed cases resulted in death. It seems clear that these two figures overestimate the reality of the death rate, since most people are not tested until they are already sick.

More comprehensive tests in one city in Germany suggested a death rate of only 0.37%. Would this number hold everywhere? Or could it be that the city has been infected with a milder form of the virus?

Or is it possible that certain groups of people are more vulnerable to the disease than others? We know that genetics play a major role in the progression of many diseases. Is it true here? We do not know.

While we are at it, here are some other questions we need to answer: is this virus seasonal? Will it go back in summer, before coming back in autumn and winter? If infected people have immunity, how long does that immunity last? Will the virus mutate so that people who get it this year could get it again next year? And, critically, what are the long-term effects of an infection?

There is growing evidence that many people may have the virus without knowing it. Do they face long-term health consequences? If that’s true, what are they? We can only guess.

These are just a few of the things we still don’t know about this strange new virus from Wuhan, China. It would have been good if the authorities had learned much more before taking such dramatic steps to respond.

Our leaders had two examples from which to choose as this pandemic hit America: the Swedish model of targeted restrictions coupled with voluntary distancing; and the Chinese model of total lockdown, internal travel restrictions and punishment for those who leave the line.

Our leaders have chosen the Chinese model. With each passing day, their response becomes more restrictive: requests to stay inside have become orders. People are fined and arrested for driving alone, playing fishing in the park and paddle boarding on the ocean.

How do these measures protect us? The short answer is, we don’t know they are. As noted, we still don’t know much. We are certainly not encouraged to ask questions about this.

Dr. Tony Fauci, who has become the face of the coronavirus response, now suggests that America could adopt a feature of life familiar to the people of mainland China: internal passports.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked if he could imagine a time when Americans who have already been infected with coronavirus and recovered carry certificates of immunity.

Fauci replied: “It is possible. This is one of those things we talk about when we want to make sure we know who the vulnerable are. This is something we are discussing, I think it could have some merit in certain circumstances. “

Your papers please. Imagine a country where illegal immigrants can work, drive, receive social assistance and vote, all without a single authentic document. Meanwhile, 300 million legal citizens must produce government documents to prove their right to go out. This is where we are headed, and at a remarkable speed.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

For the first time in our history, Easter services have been banned in many places. The authorities will allow citizens to go to the supermarket, but not to practice Christianity in public. The Chinese population would also recognize it.

In Michigan, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the few stores that are still open to close areas that offer furniture, paint, or home improvement. Whitmer considers these items “non-essential”, therefore prohibits their sale.

The governor of Vermont has issued similar orders for the stores there. Other places will no doubt follow their example. What is the reason? Would closing more than one section of a store not increase congestion in areas that remain open?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Where is the science that suggests it works? There are not any. They want to do it, so they are. Politicians understand that the only risk for them is restraint. Authoritarian overruns are almost never punished.

When the coronavirus is finally gone, our leaders want to be able to say that they have taken it seriously. But there is nothing serious about such reactions. They are stupid and destructive. Instead of stopping people from going to church, maybe they could take a break and answer some basic questions first.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue by “Tucker Carlson tonight” April 10, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON