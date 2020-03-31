Tucker Carlson: We understand that there is a shortage of medical masks. Stop lying to us and tell the truth

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

In any crisis, trust is essential – and not just for moral reasons, for practical reasons. The government cannot coordinate a national response if the public does not believe what it says, if it does not believe that the government is working in its best interest.

This is why honesty is essential in times like this. When the government lies, people know it. They can say, then they stop listening.

Since the beginning of the Chinese coronavirus epidemic, shortage of masks have been a major problem. Some people have amassed hundreds or thousands. The manufacturers could not keep up.

In some cases, apparently, they have been sent abroad. The foreign countries to which we have outsourced our factories have prudently decided to keep the masks for themselves. Nationalism is real in a crisis. And of course, here in the United States, our own government did not have enough mass stocks to deal with what happened.

From the start, honesty would have been the right policy in the face of this. They could have just said to the public, “We messed up, but health care professionals, the sick and the elderly need the masks the most, so they have priority.”

And people would understand that because it makes sense. But the government did not do this. Instead, they told us lies – stupid lies that anyone who thought about it for a second could see through.

Look, we understand there is a shortage of masks. We understand that only certain people should get them, as this is a triage time. We understood.

They told the public that you shouldn’t buy masks because the masks don’t work. On February 29, the American surgeon general tweeted this: “Seriously, people stop buying masks. They are not effective in preventing the general public from getting coronavirus. But if healthcare providers cannot bringing it to sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk. “

The CDC has amplified this lie. Even now, the CDC’s official coronavirus guidelines only recommend wearing masks for sick people or their caregivers.

The press also participated. A CNN article from March 2 said: “Americans don’t need masks. The CDC. Says healthy people in the United States shouldn’t wear them because they won’t protect them from the new In fact, face masks may actually increase your risk of infection if they are not worn properly, but medical workers who treat patients with the new coronavirus need them. “

Time magazine joined him in complaining: “Health experts are telling healthy people not to wear masks for coronavirus. So why are so many people doing it?”

Why do you think Time magazine? You morons.

The article suggests that believing in masks is a kind of superstition, like not walking under ladders or being afraid of black cats. It is insulting. It’s ridiculous. They tell you that the masks don’t work unless you work in the hospital? How it works? Does the effectiveness of the mask change depending on your work?

They are only useful if you are already sick. What? The coronavirus can spread from asymptomatic carriers. It does not mean anything.

Oh wait. You’re just too stupid to wear the mask. Okay. Because it is really difficult to put on.

Of course, the masks work. Everyone knows that. Dozens of research papers have proven this. In South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, the rest of Asia – where the coronavirus was mastered – masks were essential.

So look, we understand that there is a shortage of masks. We understand that only certain people should get them because it is a triage time. We understood.

But stop lying to us. It makes us cynical. It divides the country. Tell the truth. We can handle it.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson’s monologue from “Tucker Carlson tonight“March 30, 2020.

