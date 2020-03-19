Tucker: China knows that revival is Achilles’ heel and the media is happy to force them

Tucker carlson reacted on Wednesday to journalists and some figures on the left expressing outrage that President Trump took to calling the coronavirus, originally from Wuhan, China, the “Chinese virus”.

The “Tucker Carlson tonight“The host said that Chinese Communist leaders know that” revival “and political correctness can cause great discord in America and stifle ideas, including discussions about China’s suppression of information about the initial epidemic. of the virus.

Carlson recalled that the Global Times newspaper, which he described as English-language Chinese propaganda newspaper, reported in January that eight doctors had been arrested for spreading rumors about an epidemic of pneumonia in Wuhan.

“These rumors have been shared … on WeChat – it’s a Chinese social media app,” said the host. “Now it is obvious what they were warning about: during the week of January 11-17, authorities in Wuhan insisted that there were no new cases of this mysterious disease. C was, of course, a lie and a mortal. “

Carlson added that the coronavirus pandemic was entirely preventable but has become a global contagion because the Chinese government has hidden the truth about the disease – and continues to do so.

“People outside of China, including in this country, play as if it were a scenario,” Carlson noted before criticizing members of the media for asking President Trump why he continued to call the coronavirus ” “Chinese virus”.

Carlson said it must be “stupidity or greed” that would allow the press to bog down Trump’s briefings with such questions.

“This is what the media is talking about in the midst of a potentially deadly pandemic: the Chinese know this,” he said. “They know the alarm clock is Achilles’ heel and they know they can control us with it.”

“They know,” added Carlson, “that any conversation in this country, no matter how serious, can be instantly interrupted by someone … saying” racism! “And that’s why they push him.”

“They hate it,” concluded the host.