Tucker on deadlock over coronavirus rescue: “Democrats remain determined to divide the country into tribes at war”

Tucker carlson called on Democrats in Congress on Monday to set aside their “stupid partisan points” and stop “indulging in their frightening ideological obsessions” to focus on getting a coronavirus relief bill passed.

“Americans are worried that they may die from this disease and someone they love could die if they lost their jobs and could be permanently paralyzed as a result of this disaster. This is a terrifying moment,” said Carlson. “At that time, we need constant wisdom and guidance from our leaders. We need selflessness, [they] need to care more about you than they care about themselves … but in Congress, they don’t. “

“The primary concern of some members is to save their own investment portfolios or make stupid partisan remarks or engage in their frightening ideological obsessions,” said Carlson. “I wonder why Congress has yet to pass a bill to help the country survive this? That’s why.”

Legislators clashed Monday in the Senate during the third phase of a response plan against the coronaviruses, the Democrats blocking Republican efforts to advance the massive stimulus bill for the second day in a row.

“At a time when America is in desperate need of coming together, the Democrats remain determined to divide this country into belligerent tribes.” – Tucker Carlson

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Introduced its own emergency coronavirus stimulus bill on Monday, leading furious Republicans to argue that much of the proposal contained a seemingly unrelated progressive wishlist .

“Read it and you will find disgusting little flyers added by lobbyists,” said Carlson. “Worse yet, it is imbued with the cruel intolerance of identity politics. At a time when America is in desperate need of coming together, the Democrats remain determined to divide this country into belligerent tribes. It is shocking.”

the bill proposed by Pelosi includes provisions to eliminate US Postal Service debt, require same-day voter registration, pay off $ 10,000 in student debt per person, require airlines to reduce overall carbon emissions by 50% by 2050 and force federal agencies to explain to Congress how they are increasing their use of “minority banks”.

And, noted Carlson, the legislation is filled with “totally independent political priorities” which automatic extension of non-immigrant visas and prevent colleges from providing authorities with information on citizenship status.

“So we are looking at the barrel of the deepest job crisis in our lives – not an exaggeration – and what are the Democrats doing?” asked Carlson. “Try to automatically renew visas and work permits for all immigrants because their jobs are very important, much more important than yours. The Democrats want to make sure that the people who replace you are safe and happy,

“The whole thing defies belief and it is not a partisan observation.”

Carlson further criticized a provision in Pelosi’s bill that would require that each company that received aid for coronaviruses have officers and a budget dedicated to diversity and inclusion initiatives for a minimum of five years.

“Because it will keep America healthy and prosperous,” he scoffed.

“In all of this [House] The bill uses the word “miscellaneous” or “diversity” more than 60 times, “said Carlson.” What does this have to do with the pandemic that could kill you? Not one thing. Just uglier racial politics, the kind they specialize in. Democrats think it is much more important right now. “

Pelosi’s bill also allocates $ 300 million to hire experts to manage coronavirus preparedness and response, but “instead of finding the most qualified people during a national emergency, the only criteria Currently requires that employees be selected based on their race and disability status, “said Carlson.

“Who cares about the color of your scientists?” Carlson concludes. “This is dangerous madness.”

Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.