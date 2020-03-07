Tulsi Gabbard Calls on Biden and Sanders to Demand DNC Authorization on Arizona Debate

The only woman left in the 2020 run for the White House calls on the two main competitors of his party to put pressure on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to allow him to participate in an upcoming presidential debate in Phoenix.

representative Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is now one of three Democratic candidates still running for president. On super Tuesday March 3, she left with two delegates from American Samoa, which would have helped her qualify during the previous debate, which was held on February 25 in Charleston, S.C.

However, the DNC issued a new requirement for the March 15 Phoenix debate. Participants in this contest must have at least 20 percent of the delegates promised, which means that the two leaders – former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. – to qualify.

“THE VIEW” LAUGHTER FROM TULSI GABBARD AFTER SHE WON THE DELEGATE THE SUPER TUESDAY: “PUT A FORK INTO IT!”

Friday evening, Gabbard spoke to social media and called on Biden and Sanders to join her again on the stage of the debate.

“@JoeBiden @Bernie Sanders I am sure you will agree that our Democratic candidate should be someone who will stand up for what is right. I therefore ask you to have the courage to do so now in the face of DNC efforts to prevent me participate in the discussions, “Gabbard tweeted.

She then called on the DNC to modify the requirements of the debate to allow Mike Bloomberg on the stage of the debate.

“To keep me off the stage, the DNC again arbitrarily changed the qualifications of the debate. Previously, they had changed the qualifications in the opposite direction so that Bloomberg could debate. I ask you to object to the transparent effort to DNC to exclude me from the proceedings. #LetTulsiDebate, “she said.

The hashtag #LetTulsiDebate was posted on Twitter throughout the evening of Friday.

Gabbard has not participated in a democratic debate since November. She was also snubbed by the series of public CNN discussions despite the liberal network inviting former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, whose polls were lower than hers.