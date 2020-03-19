Twitter rejects Trump campaign to label Dem video `` manipulated ''

Twitter refuses to use its new “manipulated media” policy report edited videos who wrongly suggest that President Trump called the coronavirus a “hoax” – even if many independent fact checkers noted that the president was referring to the reaction of partisan Democrats to the virus, and despite the platform censorship lightly edited videos of the Trump campaign making fun of Joe Biden.

Twitter had previously told Fox News that it would not retroactively apply its new policy to older videos. But, the social media giant is now refusing to explain why it won’t deal with a multitude of recent clips that present a false picture of Trump’s comments on everything from the ongoing pandemic to the 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

A video in question has been posted by former Mike Bloomberg campaign adviser Tim O’Brien and is spying on Trump’s comments so that he appears to be directly calling the coronavirus itself a hoax. The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times.

In fact, Trump noted, “Coronavirus. They politicize it. We did one of the big jobs, you say, “How is President Trump?”, “Oh, nothing, nothing.” They have no clue, they have no clue … And this is their new hoax. But you know, we did something pretty incredible. “

“The Tweet you referred to will not be labeled under our synthetic and manipulated media policyA Twitter spokesperson for Fox News said on Thursday. Pressed twice for an explanation, the social media giant would not answer questions directly, only to reply that it takes false information particularly seriously on the coronavirus.

Another email sent to the Trump campaign, first obtained by The Hill, provided essentially the same answer.

“This is compelling proof that Twitter has one rule for the Trump campaign and one for the Democrats,” said Trump campaign spokesperson Matt Wolking. “Twitter has refused to apply its manipulated media label to a Biden campaign video that the Washington Post Fact Checker gave 4 Pinocchios for a misleading montage, and now Twitter refuses to label a viral video as the president’s audio doctors Trump for spreading false information about the coronavirus. Twitter’s political bias is obvious and he actively chooses to protect Joe Biden. “

A multitude of fact checkers, including The Washington Post, Politifact, and Snopes, all agreed that Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax, in their articles on Biden’s campaign use of a similar video.

“Full quote shows Trump criticizes Democratic talking points and media coverage of his administration’s response to the coronavirus,” Washington Post’s Meg Kelly wrote. “He never says that the virus itself is a hoax, and although Biden’s camp has included the word ‘their’, the montage doesn’t say who or what Trump is referring to.”

Wrote Daniel Funke of Politifact: “The video gives the impression that Trump called the coronavirus” their new hoax “. In fact, there was almost a minute between the moment the president said” coronavirus “and” hoax “at a rally February 28 in North Charleston, SC “

“The video gives the impression that Trump calls the disease itself a hoax, which he did not do,” said Funke. “Biden’s video is inaccurate. We call it fake.”

Free Snopes: “Despite some confusion with his words, Trump did not call the coronavirus itself a hoax.”

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign sent a stinging blow letter to Twitter management after platform takes unprecedented step to tag one of its videos “manipulated media”, saying that according to the social media giant’s new standard, the Biden team uploaded their own “deceptively edited and misleading” video as recently as last week.

“The Biden campaign is afraid of hell that voters will see the flow of unedited and embarrassing verbal stumbles that will continue to go viral if” Status Quo Joe “is the candidate,” said director of rapid response to the campaign. Trump, Andrew Clark, at Fox News. “Twitter shouldn’t be an enforcement arm of Joe Biden’s campaign strategy, but if they choose to control each video clip, they should maintain their own campaign at the same level.

Confrontation started when Trump’s communications director Dan Scavino tweeted an edited version from a Biden speech in which the former vice president appears to offer Trump’s inadvertent confused approval. Scavino’s clip, which the president later republished, did not change any of Biden’s words, but was interrupted before Biden’s sentence was reached during a rally in St. Louis.

The Conservatives called the video an obvious attempt to highlight Biden’s verbal blunders and argued that no one could reasonably be mistaken for it with genuine Biden approval.

“Of course, the Biden campaign has a strategic interest in intimidating social media companies to remove true and embarrassing video evidence of Joe Biden’s continued failure to communicate consistently – a sad truth that has been publicly noted through Democrats and media figures“Said Michael Glassner, director of operations for the Trump campaign, in the missive Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde and Director of Public Policy Carlos Monje.

THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN DOWNLOADS ON TWITTER AFTER THE FLAGS PLATFORM ITS VIDEO

Glassner said he “formally asked Twitter to apply its new label of ‘manipulated media’ to a falsely manipulated and edited video tweeted by the Biden campaign less than a week ago”.

It was a reference to a Video of March 3 uploaded by the Biden campaign which contains a multitude of clips that have taken out of context and “manipulates the audio and video of President Trump in order to mislead Americans and give a false impression,” Glassner wrote.

The video, Glassner points out, contains two clips “assembled to make a quote and give viewers the false impression that he called the coronavirus” hoax “”, an assertion that the non-factual international fact-checking network has already debunked . The president has indeed called the Democrats’ response to the coronavirus “their new hoax”.

In addition, the Biden video effectively repeats a false assertion of the former vice president himself made in his campaign launch video, claiming through a selective montage that the president called the white supremacists of Charlottesville, Virginia, “very good people”. This claim, although widespread in progressive circles, is false; the president was referring to protesters on both sides of the question of whether confederate statues should be removed from public places as “fine people”.

READ THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN LETTER TO TWITTER CEO

“In fact, 49 seconds after President Trump said these words, he said, ‘and I’m not talking about neo-Nazis and white nationalists, because they should be totally condemned, “” wrote Glassner. “As a CNN presenter said,” it is do not say that neo-Nazis and white supremacists are very good people[.]””.

Third, the Biden video contains a clip from 2016 in which then-candidate Trump says: “The American dream is dead” – but leaves out the second part of Trump’s sentence, in which he says, ” but if I’m elected president, I will bring him back bigger, better and stronger than ever, and we will make America great again. ”

“Of course, this is not the first time that the Biden campaign has used editing tricks to manipulate video and fuel misinformation for the American people,” Glassner wrote. “If Twitter isn’t trying to protect Joe Biden, we urge him to correct his apparent oversight and apply his standards equally across the board.”

Fox News has identified several other videos posted on Biden’s Twitter account that contain similar deceptive clips. A Post of October 2019 on Biden’s campaign account, for example, states that Trump “asked foreign governments to interfere in our elections”, and is accompanied by a video of a White House interview that omits all of Trump’s remarks .

In the full interview, Trump says, “I think you may be doing both,” referring to the FBI notification as well as listening to an offer of political assistance from a foreign entity; but in Biden’s clip, Trump only says that he would “listen” to a foreign entity’s proposal.

Glassner clarified that the Trump campaign was not supporting his original Biden video, saying the clip was “a 100% real, 100% authentic, 100% unedited video of Joe Biden saying,” We cannot win this re-election. Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump[.]””

In the post published by Scavino, Biden apparently approves of the president after stammering a few words.

A BILLION REPUBLICAN PURCHASES A MAJOR PARTICIPATION IN TWITTER AND MAY BE OUST PRESIDENT

“Transform this primary from a campaign of negative attacks into a goal that we are about, because we cannot get – re-elect – we cannot win this re-election – excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump, “said Biden in the edited clip. In the full speech, Biden added: “- if, in fact, we are engaging here in this circular execution squad. I must be a positive campaign, then join us.”

Twitter quickly called the tweet “disinformation” when the social media giant first used its new policy, which is supposed to be designed to fight the spread of fake news. The said Synthetic and manipulated media the policy states that “you may not deceptively share synthetic or manipulated materials that are likely to cause harm.”

The policy took effect on March 5 after a campaign video from Mike Bloomberg’s team added crickets and a long silence when Bloomberg asked rivals if any of them had started a business. Facebook said the Trump video would not meet its criteria for misleading editing.

The Biden video that the Trump campaign posted was published two days after Twitter’s manipulation of the manipulated media policy took effect, and Twitter said it would not retroactively apply its new rules.