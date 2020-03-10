Two Former AFN Chiefs Call On Ottawa To Settle Indian Residential School Day Scholarship Class

Two former National Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations ask Ottawa to settle a class action on behalf of residential school survivors known as academics – one of the last groups of the time that has not yet compensation receipt.

The scholarship recipients are students who attended residential school during the day but returned home in the evening. They were excluded from the 2006 Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement and were therefore not eligible for Common Settlement Experience Payments – $ 10,000 for the first year of life in a residential school and $ 3,000 for each subsequent year .

However, scholarship recipients can file claims for abuse as part of the independent assessment process created by the settlement agreement.

Fellows are looking for the same common experience payment as that offered to other residential school survivors.

Former National Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), Matthew Coon Come and Phil Fontaine, say it is time for Ottawa to give up the ongoing legal battle and return to the table to negotiate a settlement in the as part of the class action that was certified in 2015.

Coon Come, who is involved in the class action, said that recent signals from federal ministers for a willingness to negotiate have not trickled down to federal officials and lawyers.

“The lawyers for the Department of Justice behave as if we are going to do everything in court,” said Coon Come, who is also the former grand chief of the Grand Council of the Crees.

“Let’s accept something … let’s not wait for the death of the survivors of Indian scholars.”

Former Assembly of First Nations national chief Phil Fontaine said that federal ministers should be directly involved in discussions on the case of academics. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

Former AFN National Chief Phil Fontaine, who participated in the negotiation of the Indian Residential Schools settlement agreements, said that Ottawa should come to the table and settle the class action.

“If you choose the courts and go to challenge this particular group of claimants, it’s so far from that notion of reconciliation,” said Fontaine.

“I find this troubling, personally, given our own experience with the Indian Residential Schools settlement agreement.”

Fontaine said federal ministers must get directly involved in the matter and see its resolution.

“It is clear that such questions should not be left to government officials, that is, bureaucrats. This clearly requires continuous and direct involvement of the minister,” said Fontaine.

The office of Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

The class action was filed on behalf of the academics and their descendants, and 105 First Nations (known as the band group) who are seeking compensation for the impact of the residential schools on language, culture, heritage and well-being in their communities.

Today there are between 15,000 and 25,000 day scholars.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has appointed a special representative to deal with the case of academics. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

In a 2018 scholarly decision, Federal Court Justice Sean Harrington urged Canada to “not only keep talking”, but also “walk” on reconciliation.

Harrington also noted that Ottawa court records still denied “that there was a uniform Indian Residential Schools policy” and argued that the federal government was responsible only for what it could not pin on. various religious orders that ran the schools.

Talks have failed

Coon Come said the parties were considering approaching a negotiated settlement after Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett appointed a special representative to deal with them at the table.

The process went on for about two years and culminated in what Coon Come said they thought was a possible tentative agreement on the settlement of the case, but talks then failed in early 2018.

“We understood that Minister Bennett would consider this matter and submit it to Cabinet for decision,” said Coon Come.

“To our surprise, they sent Justice Department lawyers who hijacked the process to ask all kinds of irrelevant questions.”

Coon Come said that one of the sticking points was the insistence of federal lawyers to limit the settlement.

Coon Come said that two expert actuaries submitted a joint report to the court concluding that there should be no cap on the settlement because the number of days for academics was uncertain. Despite this uncertainty, it was estimated that the settlement would cost approximately $ 228 million, he said.

Coon Come said they were ready to separate the class from the business case and focus only on academics.