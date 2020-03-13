Health

Two of Miami’s top clubs close due to coronavirus emergency

March 12, 2020 0 comment

Two of Miami’s most popular nightclubs have closed under threat of coronavirus Thursday over the city.

Liv at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel and Story at the SoBe both announced their closure “as a precaution” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two clubs are inThe Miami Dade County, which declared a state of emergency Wednesday evening and canceled all major public demonstrations a few hours after seeing his first death from COVID-19.

The stop comes midway through the kickoff of Miami Music Week, which included artists such as Kaskade and The Chainsmokers.

