Tyrod Taylor of the Chargers confident in his ability to perform despite doubts: “ They should not have slept on me ”

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor believes it will be his year after an eventful career of nine seasons NFL, saying he is not concerned about the competition that this year’s project may present.

The Chargers would have been among the many teams that aimed Tom brady this off-season after announcing in February that they would not resign Philip Rivers after 16 seasons with the franchise.

TYOD TAYLOR OF LOADERS BELIEVES THE TEAM COULD “TURN A LOT OF HEADS” IF IT IS UNDER THE CENTER

Now that the season is approaching, Taylor seems to be the likely choice to start the quarterback and he is looking to fend off the doubts that have thrown him throughout his career.

“I worked day after day to get to this point, to be able to look at year 10 in the National Football League and still compete for a starting job,” Taylor said in an interview with Laundress Report published Thursday. “It is a testament, for me, to the work I have done and the concentration and discipline I have had over the years.”

Taylor was drafted 180th by the Baltimore crows in 2011 where he served as a substitute for Joe Flacco for four seasons. It was then signed by the Buffalo bills where he won his first and only appearance at the Pro Bowl in 2015. He helped the Bills make their first playoff appearance in 17 years in 2017 before being traded for Cleveland Browns the following season.

Taylor was quickly put on the bench for rookie Baker Mayfield after suffering a concussion at the start of the season.

Taylor could face a similar dilemma this year if the Chargers use their No. 6 overall pick to draft a young quarterback, but he doesn’t seem worried.

“I will not let anyone overtake me. I love the competition,” he told Bleacher Report.

“All I can do is show them the next time they shouldn’t have slept on me,” added Taylor. “I’m definitely more motivated than ever. I’m motivated because I can show my teammates and my coaches what I can do. I’m not going there to prove something to a fan or prove something to someone who may not like me. “

Taylor said he knew he wasn’t going to “please everyone”, but that’s the point.

“I’m not trying to please everyone.”