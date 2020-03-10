U.S. begins to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

The United States has begun withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, the U.S. military announced on Tuesday, taking a step forward in its peace deal with the Taliban while praising the Afghan president Ashraf GhaniPromises to start releasing Taliban prisoners after more than a week’s delay.

The US-Taliban agreement signed on February 29 was touted as Washington’s effort to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan. The next crucial step will be to conduct intra-Afghan talks in which all factions, including the Taliban, will negotiate a road map for the future of their country.

But Ghani and his main political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, were each sworn in as president at separate ceremonies on Monday. Abdallah and the electoral complaints commission accused the vote of last year of fraud. The duel inaugurations have plunged the Taliban talks plans into chaos, although Ghani said on Tuesday that he would begin to form a negotiating team.

The dismay on the side of the Afghan government is indicative of the difficult task facing Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad as he attempts to rally the bickering leaders in Afghanistan. In a tweet on Tuesday, Khalilzad said he hoped the two leaders could “reach an agreement on an inclusive and widely accepted government. We will continue to help you. “