U.S. forces say they have carried out air strikes on Taliban forces for the first time since the peace agreement

America. army Earlier on Wednesday, it said it had conducted an air strike against the Taliban army. Afghanistan, The first such attack since historic Peace agreement Signed with extremist groups on Saturday.

Helmand Province attacks target fighters that attack Afghan government checkpoints.

Trump says he had “good talk” with Taliban leader

“This was a defensive attack to block the attack,” tweeted Afghan US spokesman Colonel Sony Legget.

“For the sake of clarity, we are committed to peace but have a responsibility to protect our #ANDSF partners. #Afghanistan and the United States have complied with our agreement, but Talibs wasted this opp #Ignore people’s will for peace. #Showyourcommitment, “he added.

He said the United States has called on the Taliban to stop unnecessary attacks and support its commitment to a peace agreement.

President Trump confirmed he spoke on the phone with Taliban leaders on Tuesday, saying he had spoken directly to an extremist group responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in a battle in Afghanistan nearly 19 years ago. Considered the first US president to be considered.

