U.S. forces say they have carried out air strikes on Taliban forces for the first time since the peace agreement

Posted by — March 4, 2020 in Latest Headlines Leave a reply

America. army Earlier on Wednesday, it said it had conducted an air strike against the Taliban army. Afghanistan, The first such attack since historic Peace agreement Signed with extremist groups on Saturday.

Helmand Province attacks target fighters that attack Afghan government checkpoints.

Trump says he had “good talk” with Taliban leader

“This was a defensive attack to block the attack,” tweeted Afghan US spokesman Colonel Sony Legget.

“For the sake of clarity, we are committed to peace but have a responsibility to protect our #ANDSF partners. #Afghanistan and the United States have complied with our agreement, but Talibs wasted this opp #Ignore people’s will for peace. #Showyourcommitment, “he added.

He said the United States has called on the Taliban to stop unnecessary attacks and support its commitment to a peace agreement.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

President Trump confirmed he spoke on the phone with Taliban leaders on Tuesday, saying he had spoken directly to an extremist group responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in a battle in Afghanistan nearly 19 years ago. Considered the first US president to be considered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

You May Also Like

MSNBC's Rachel Madou tells Warren that the 2020 exit is "breaking" and a future female POTUS "confession of death"

MSNBC’s Rachel Madou tells Warren that the 2020 exit is “breaking” and a future female POTUS “confession of death”

Mariska Hargitay on life after "Law and Order: SVU": "It will be a big adjustment"

Mariska Hargitay on life after “Law and Order: SVU”: “It will be a big adjustment”

A 100-year-old North Carolina woman grants a unique birthday wish

A 100-year-old North Carolina woman grants a unique birthday wish

Andrew McCarthy: Threat to Schumaer Judge in Abortion Case Indicates Supreme Court as Political Institution

Andrew McCarthy: Threat to Schumaer Judge in Abortion Case Indicates Supreme Court as Political Institution

About the Author: Julien

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *