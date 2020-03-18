the National strategic storage was created in 1999 to respond to bombing and biological, chemical and nuclear attacks. It contains caches of pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and vaccines in secret locations across the country.

He never faced anything on the scale of coronavirus pandemic.

The US government is dispatching protective equipment to the states, packing dozens of thefts and hundreds of trucks with supplies for medical workers who will be at the forefront of the fight against coronaviruses.

But the pandemic has highlighted some of the shortcomings of the stock: the cache is not designed to be a long-term solution to a monumental demand, and some state officials complain that deliveries are far from what is required or include expired items.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

“The SNS as it is designed and funded cannot and will not be able to fully meet the needs of the entire American people,” said Christopher McKnight Nichols, associate professor of history at Oregon State University.

The system of respirators, surgical masks, gloves and other protective gear on the reserve “is designed to help save time” and prioritize the most needy areas, he said.

When the virus first hit the United States, federal officials focused on one hot spot: the Seattle zoned.

At least 30 of Washington more than 50 state deaths have been linked to a rest home. Most of the dead were residents.

The country’s first coronavirus death occurred Seattle 29 February. On the same day, Washington Governor Jay Inslee asked for nearly a quarter of a million well-fitting N95 face masks and 200,000 surgical masks. which are less protective than respirators, but which are always deemed acceptable by the federal health authorities when N95 masks are not available. The governor also requested 5,000 eye protectors, 60,000 disposable gowns and 70,000 pairs of gloves.

Six days later, the shipment arrived.

“They responded to our request in full,” said Mike Faulk, spokesperson for the Democratic Governor.

A second order resulted in the delivery of more N95 respirators and other equipment, said Faulk.

But since then, Washington State has received only about 25 percent of the requests, according to Jessica Baggett of the state’s joint information center.

Another problem: the outdated equipment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on February 28 that some items in US stocks have exceeded the manufacturer’s stated shelf life. They are nonetheless sent to hospitals “because of the potential urgent demand caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency”, CDC said.

Effective masks are essential because the virus is often absorbed through the mouth or nose from the droplets expelled when an infected person coughs or sneezes. But the elastic straps securing the mask to the face could be degraded and break, causing the mask to fall and exposing the user to a virus. Or the foam material touching the nose could be so degraded that it would make the seal around the face ineffective.

Kimberly Clark, a company that makes the mask, told its customers two years ago that certain models should be discarded if they exceeded their lifespan, said the CDC. Mask users who have exceeded the shelf life should be informed and asked to inspect them and perform leak checks, the CDC said.

Monday, the National strategic storage had about 10.5 million respiratory masks, up from 12 million two days earlier, said a spokeswoman for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, which manages it.

the store has worked as expected but needs to be exceeded, said Benjamin Brunjes, assistant professor and specialist in public management at the University of Washington in Seattle.

Health experts have previously estimated that demand for masks could reach 300 million per month in the worst case, he noted.

“Hospitals in the Seattle area are already experiencing mask shortages, and other products are probably not far behind,” said Brunjes.

The Department of Health and Human Services is trying to encourage production, saying it plans to buy 500 million N95 masks.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, a Republican, said it was important that the federal government hand over protective equipment to healthcare workers.

“They are on the front lines,” said Husted. “We have to make sure we support them with the resources they need.”

For the time being, some States seem to have adequate protective equipment.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

California state officials said they have 20 million masks for health workers.

The masks have expired, but the CDC has authorized them to use them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.