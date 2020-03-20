U.S. Restrictions on Non-essential Travel with Mexico and Canada: What It Means

the Trump administration Friday announced new travel restrictions with Mexico and Canada in the final leg to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Restrictions suspend normal operations and processes for anything other than “essential travel” at land ports of entry along the US-Mexico and US-Canada border.

“These measures will protect the health of the three countries and reduce the incentive for mass global migration that would severely deplete the health care resources necessary for our people,” President Trump said in a media briefing at Home. White.

The orders include in this definition of “essential trip”:

American citizens and legal permanent residents returning to the United States;

People traveling for medical purposes (for example, to receive medical treatment in the United States);

People traveling to attend educational institutions;

People traveling to work in the United States;

People traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (for example, government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies);

Individuals engaged in legal cross-border trade;

People on official government trips or diplomatic trips;

Members of the United States armed forces, as well as the spouses and children of members of the United States armed forces, returning to the United States; and

People engaged in travel or military operations.

Currently, it does not apply to air, freight or sea travel, but it does apply to rail and ferry travel.

The restrictions are in effect until April 20.