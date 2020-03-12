UBC to rename David Sidoo Field in court case over university admissions scandal

The University of British Columbia plans to rename David Sidoo Field at Thunderbird Stadium as the Vancouver businessman prepares to plead guilty to his involvement in a college admission cheat scheme.

The former CFL player is expected to plead guilty Friday in a Boston federal court to a charge of conspiracy by mail and wire fraud for paying US $ 200,000 to have someone pass a college entrance examination at the place of his two sons.

He was due for trial in January, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a 90-day prison sentence and a $ 250,000 fine, according to court documents.

Sidoo was one of 15 wealthy parents who fought against them in the university admissions scandal.

Nearly two dozen other parents, including Desperate housewives star Felicity Huffman, have already pleaded guilty.

UBC spokesperson Kurt Heinrich said in an email that the university knew that Sidoo intended to plead guilty.

He confirmed that the university is in the process of deciding to remove its name from the signage on the grounds of Thunderbird Stadium.

Heinrich did not specify when the name would be officially revoked if a committee recommended it, or what the process would be for renaming the field.

“In the next few days, we will look at all the facts,” he said in an email.

“We think it is crucial that the university follow due process.”

Sidoo was a defensive MVP at UBC. He helped the team win the university’s first ever Vanier Cup national championship in 1982, after an undefeated season.

He played professional football for six years for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and British Columbia. The Lions.

He was CEO of the mining company Advantage Lithium Corp. when he was arrested last year and was also a founding shareholder of an oil and gas company that was sold in 2010 for more than $ 600 million.