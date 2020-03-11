UCF AD Danny White signs 5-year agreement that exceeds $ 1 million per year

UCF athletic director Danny White has signed a five-year contract that will earn him over a million dollars a year.

White’s base salary will start at $ 1.081 million and will increase by 5% each year on the rollover date. The deal includes a $ 2.5 million buyout, which White or his new employer would owe to UCF if he left school before May 11, 2021 to become a sports director at another school, part of a team professional, a university conference or the NCAA, or an executive from a sports marketing, sports management, broadcast or social media company.

One of Duke AD’s five children Kevin White, Danny White has helped UCF reach new heights since joining in 2015. The football program has been one of the best in the country in the past three years, including being unbeaten in 2017 and pushing White to declare the National Champions of the Knights. The men’s basketball team competed in the NCAA tournament last year and barely lost to Duke in the second round.

It also helped raise $ 31.7 million in financial commitments in 2019, almost double the previous year and almost four times what UCF had raised three years earlier.

“As much pride we take in what UCF athletics has been able to accomplish in recent years, in many ways we have just scratched the surface of our potential,” said White in a statement. “I am delighted that we can continue to progress towards our goal of making UCF a lasting athletic program among the top 25.”

White made headlines in 2018 by openly campaigning to plan a home series with any Power Five opponent. He even asked Florida AD Scott Stricklin for help “to fix a broken model” which includes “unfair programming practices”.

Stricklin, a member of the college football playoff committee, said he would only schedule the UCF in a two-for-one series.

“Danny excelled in building a nationally recognized athletics program where our student-athletes thrive academically and competitively,” said UCF interim president Thad Seymour Jr. ” “The Knights are one of the most exciting teams in the country, and I look forward to seeing what our student-athletes and coaches will accomplish under Danny’s leadership in the years to come.”