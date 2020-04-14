UK charities say death statistics ‘airbrush’ older coronavirus victims

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Five UK. charities sent a letter to government on Monday, sounding the alarm that the country care system for the elderly is overwhelmed, arguing that caregivers do not have enough personal protective equipment and coronavirus deaths of elderly people at home are not counted in official government statistics.

The leaders of the British company Alzheimers; Marie Curie; UK age; Care England; and Independent Age all signed on Monday, calling on the government to step up efforts to manage and account for COVID-19 cases in people living in care and other facilities in the UK, arguing that “[o]The life of the elderly is worth no less. “

“A lack of protective equipment means that staff are putting their own lives at risk while spreading the virus to very vulnerable groups”, letter bed. “Care England estimates that there have already been almost a thousand deaths, but deaths from coronaviruses in care homes are not officially recorded or published, social care is the neglected front line.”

The government, according to BBC, mainly counted coronavirus deaths that occur in hospitals because it is easy to get an accurate daily number.

Secretary of Labor and Pensions Therese Coffey told the BBC that the government publishes weekly figures for deaths in care facilities because these deaths are certified – a process that takes much longer than counting deaths in hospitals.

“The current numbers kick the elderly out as if they don’t matter,” Age UK director Caroline Abrahams told the BBC.

Charities’ letter provides a list of requests for government assistance for nursing homes, including PPE for caregivers who are currently experiencing a shortage, intensive testing, support to maintain communication between people seniors and their families, hospice palliative care help, and more seniors who die from coronavirus.

The letter asks “[a] daily update on deaths from coronavirus in the health care system, as well as deaths in the NHS, so that as a society we can understand the magnitude of the challenge we face. “

According to BBC, there have been coronavirus outbreaks in more than 2,000 assisted living centers in England alone.

On Tuesday, the UK recorded more than 87,500 cases of coronavirus positive and more than 11,000 deaths.