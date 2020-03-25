UN announces $ 2 billion response plan to fight coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The United Nations On Wednesday, announced a $ 2 billion global response plan to fight the coronavirus pandemic in countries that leaders say may not have the resources to fight the virus.

“COVID-19 threatens all of humanity and therefore all of humanity must respond. Individual country responses will not be enough, “said Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a video message.

The package will be coordinated by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). National governments will be invited to commit to the plan, while maintaining their current funding for a plethora of United Nations projects and funds.

“Properly funded, it will save lives and provide aid agencies and NGOs with laboratory supplies for testing and better equipment to treat the sick while protecting healthcare workers,” said António Guterres. “The plan includes additional measures to support communities that are opening their homes and cities to refugees and displaced people.”

The plan also includes public information campaigns as well as centers in Africa, Asia and Latin America to move aid workers and supplies to where they are needed.

It comes amid increasingly urgent warnings from world leaders about the scale of the crisis, particularly if it spreads to the poorest countries. Guterres warned that “the world is only as strong as our weakest health system”. It comes a day after Guterres called for an “immediate and complete national ceasefire” across Syria to fight the virus in that country as well.

The announcement of the dossier took place by videoconference and was published online.

The United Nations Security Council used a similar forum on Tuesday, organizing its first briefings by videoconference on the peacekeeping mission in the Congo.