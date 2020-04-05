UN chief calls for large-scale coronavirus response of 10% of global GDP

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Antonio Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations this week called for a “large-scale” international response to the global coronavirus crisis, accounting for 10% of global GDP – and promising that the UN is “fully mobilized” to support such an effort.

“What we need is a large-scale, coordinated and comprehensive multilateral response representing at least 10% of global GDP,” he said when launching a report on socio-economic impacts. economics of the virus.

He called for fiscal and monetary policies that would support households, provide health and unemployment insurance, social protection and support for businesses. He noted that a number of developed countries can and do implement these policies on their own. Last week, the United States adopted a $ 2 trillion stimulus package containing a number of these measures to support households and businesses during the crisis.

But Guterres said the countries of the developing world will need help, and stressed the possibility that international bodies could be the facilitator of these efforts.

“But we must massively increase the resources available to the developing world by increasing the capacity of the International Monetary Fund, in particular through the issuance of special drawing rights, and of other international financial institutions to rapidly inject resources into the countries that have them. need, “he said.

He also suggested exchanges between banks to bring liquidity to developing economies, as well as debt relief and interest relief.

“The United Nations system is fully mobilized, providing guidance for global efforts, supporting country responses and making our supply chains available to the world,” he said before announcing the creation of ‘a “new multi-partner Trust Fund for COVID-19 and Recovery to help low- and middle-income countries respond to the emergency and recover from the socio-economic shock.”

After the end of the crisis, said António Guterres, the recovery should lead to “a different economy”.

“Everything we do during and after this crisis must be strongly focused on building more egalitarian, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient to pandemics, climate change and the many other global challenges we face. “, he added. said.

The call to action comes after Guterres announced a $ 2 billion global response plan last week. The package will be coordinated by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). National governments will be invited to commit to the plan, while maintaining their current funding for a plethora of United Nations projects and funds.

“Properly funded, it will save lives and provide aid agencies and NGOs with laboratory supplies for testing and better equipment to treat the sick while protecting healthcare workers,” said António Guterres. “The plan includes additional measures to support communities that are opening their homes and cities to refugees and displaced people.”

But critics have questioned the plans, wondering if the UN’s own waste and liability record makes it the right vehicle for such an expensive global response.

“Can we trust an inexplicable bureaucracy with billions of dollars in additional cash?” Absolutely not, “Michael Rubin, a resident researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, told Fox News on Saturday. “The Secretary General has more than enough money available to meet his needs, he just has to redirect it. The United Nations Human Rights Council has become an expensive joke. Why is the UN funding the World Tourism Organization at a time when almost all governments are asking people to stay at home? “

“The UN waste list is long and now is the perfect time for the Secretary-General to tell his staff that money must go where it can help people, for example, UNHCR rather than just reach out to other governments, “he said. said.

Others said that more information was needed on what Guterres is proposing.

“If he proposed to donate these resources to the United Nations system, it would represent a massive expansion of resources to organizations that have a troubling history of mismanagement and inefficiency,” leading expert Brett Schaefer told Fox United Nations to The Heritage Foundation. New. “In 2018, global GDP was $ 85 trillion. Total revenue for the United Nations system in 2018 was $ 56 billion. Additionally, we have seen the World Health Organization mismanage the response to COVID -19 based on information from China. Why this experience would give governments the confidence to donate such resources to the UN is a mystery. “

The UN sparked more controversy this week when China joined a panel on the Human Rights Council, a panel on the controversy United Nations Human Rights Council, where he will help veterinary candidates to fill important positions – despite his decades of systematic human rights violations which, according to the United States, have fueled the coronavirus pandemic.