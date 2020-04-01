UN coronavirus resolution drafted by the UN passes in the United States, ignores Chinese origins

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A resolution drafted by Russia on the coronavirus under consideration at the United Nations General Assembly takes a number of barely veiled shots over the United States, while ignoring the Chinese origins of the pandemic – despite an American push to highlight this aspect.

The resolution, seen by Fox News, is broadly a “declaration on United Nations solidarity in the face of the challenges posed by COVID-19”. It calls for a “scientific approach” and supports the World Health Organization (WHO).

But, as is typical of many documents written by Russia within the world body, he moves to criticize the American approach in other areas, such as sanctions and tariffs – even if he does not mention not specifically the United States.

The resolution calls on all countries to “refrain from removing trade barriers, imposing new export restrictions or implementing protectionist and discriminatory measures inconsistent with the WTO. [World Trade Organization] and not to apply unilateral coercive measures taken without the mandate of the Security Council. “

President Trump has imposed tariffs on countries such as China and has unilaterally imposed sanctions on China, Russia, Iran and Venezuela – Russia has opposed all of these sanctions, as well as the tariffs . The United States also successfully rallied to sanctions against North Korea, which were eventually adopted by the Security Council.

Under normal circumstances, a resolution like this would generally get enough votes to be passed by the General Assembly, which had demonstrated a clear anti-American bias for decades. But since the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is not meeting at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic, the voting rules have changed. The new voting rules subject all draft resolutions to the “silence procedure”, which means that members have 72 hours to object.

If the “silence” is broken, it fails – but if it has not been broken during this period, a letter will be distributed to all members noting its adoption. The current resolution should be adopted before 6 p.m. AND Thursday – unless the United States or another member objects.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom Mission told Fox News that “it is time for the world to work together to minimize the impact of COVID” and that the United Kingdom welcomes the efforts of countries trying to coordinate a common response – but criticized the Russian text.

“Some countries are taking advantage of COVID to pilot their own national sanctions program, which does not suit the gravity of the situation or the importance of a common approach to this terrible virus,” said the spokesman.

The UK position was echoed by another United Nations diplomat who told Fox News that while most countries support consensus on a Singapore draft resolution, “a number of countries have significant reservations about the project presented by the Russians “.

Another draft resolution sponsored by six countries, including Ghana and Singapore under the title “Global Solidarity to Combat Covid-19”, calls for “the United Nations system under the leadership of the United Nations Secretary-General to work with all actors concerned in order to mobilize a coordinated global response to the pandemic and its negative social, economic and financial effects on all societies. Diplomats who have spoken to Fox News believe that the United States would likely follow the procedure and allow the resolution to pass.

The text written by Russia also does not refer to China, nor to the fact that the virus originates from Wuhan. This is something the United States has asked the Security Council and the G-7.

A source knowing the situation confirmed to Fox News last week that the United States suggested wording to the Council that would name Wuhan, China, and that the Chinese were unhappy with the push. China has also faced some skepticism about the number of reported coronavirus cases and deaths.

“All members of the Security Council must recognize the threat that China’s mismanagement of the epidemic poses to international peace and security,” a State Department official told Fox News. “The People’s Republic of China is more interested in saving face than saving lives.”

The Chinese mission responded by accusing the United States of “baseless accusations and malicious fabrication”.

The US State Department official said the United States supports a resolution that would congratulate first responders and medical personnel and enhance the importance of international cooperation, as well as the need for all member states to act quickly. and transparently to end the pandemic. He would also support a resolution that requires a halt to all hostilities to allow the international community to quickly combat the spread of the virus.

But the official also noted that since the virus broke out in China, Beijing has the “special responsibility” to be completely transparent about the virus: “Instead, they suppressed the information and punished the doctors and journalists who sounded the alarm. “