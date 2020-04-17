UN Craft Ambassador Supports WHO Funding Break, Agency Says Lack “Trust and Transparency”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft Supported Friday President Trump decision to suspend funding for the World Health Organizationaccusing the United Nations agency of lacking both the confidence and the transparency needed as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic

“. @ The decision of POTUS to suspend funding for @WHO consists in guaranteeing full transparency to avoid more deadly errors in # COVID19. # WHO negligence concerning. The cover-up of China should not be overlooked or repeated, “Craft said in a Twitter statement. “This crisis requires trust and transparency, and at this stage, both are lacking in WHO.”

Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States would launch an investigation of the organization for several months, which he accused of causing “so many deaths” by “mismanaging and concealing” the spread of the coronavirus.

The organization has been criticized for its alleged pro-Chinese prejudice, repeating claims by Chinese authorities that it could not be passed from person to person, and praising the country’s “transparency” and response to the virus.

Trump also noted the initial opposition to his travel ban from China as one of the reasons for the hiatus.

“We are deeply concerned with the question of whether America’s generosity has been put to good use,” Trump said at the Rose Garden.

Friday in an interview with NPR, Craft said that WHO’s alleged mismanagement of the crisis had cost lives by spreading bad news from China early on.

“If they had been correct, if they had managed the information they had received very early, it would obviously have slowed the virus and it would have saved thousands of lives,” said Craft. “And I think that’s where we have a real problem with that. It’s about American life and the lives of those around the world.”

The United States is the WHO’s largest single donorand the State Department previously planned to provide the agency with $ 893 million over the current two-year funding period. Trump has said that the United States pays about $ 400 million to $ 500 million a year to the WHO, while China offers only about $ 40 million.

The White House announced on Thursday that leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries call for a “comprehensive review and reform process” for WHO.

“Leaders have recognized that the G7 countries contribute more than $ 1 billion annually to the World Health Organization (WHO), and much of the conversation focused on lack of transparency and mismanagement chronicle of the pandemic by the WHO, “said the White House. said. “The leaders called for a thorough review and a process of reform.”

Craft, in his statement on Friday, said the break “in no way diminishes America’s determination to lead the global fight against # COVID19”.

“The United States provides millions of global aid to #coronavirus through @StateDept, @USAID and its partners. Americans, faith-based organizations and American businesses have contributed $ 1.5 billion +, “she said.

Under the Trump administration, the United States withdrew or funded a number of organizations whose actions it opposed. It has withdrawn from the Human Rights Council and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), as well as funding from the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).