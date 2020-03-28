UN donates 250,000 masks to New York to help deal with coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The United Nations announced Saturday that it is donating 250,000 protective masks to New York as part of efforts to stem the coronavirus crisis.

“I am pleased to announce with United States Ambassador Kelly Craft the donation of 250,000 protective masks, located at United Nations stores in New York, in the United States,” said Secretary General Antonio Guterres in a press release.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“These masks, in excess of United Nations requirements, will be given to New York health professionals who have worked courageously, selflessly and tirelessly in response to the spread of COVID-19 in the boroughs in the hope that they play a small role in saving lives, “he said.

He said the UN was working with the US mission and the mayor’s office in New York to move them to facilities across the city.

As of Saturday morning, New York had 52,318 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 728 deaths. The headquarters of the United Nations is located on the east side of New York.

CHINA ACCUSES US OF “MALICIOUS MANUFACTURE” ON UN EFFORTS TO DECLARE CORONAVIRUS ORIGINATING IN WUHAN

The transition to masks comes a few days after Guterres announced the creation of a $ 2 billion international fund to help fight the crisis in the poorest regions of the world. The package will be coordinated by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). National governments will be invited to commit to the plan, while maintaining their current funding for a plethora of United Nations projects and funds.

Meanwhile, the The United States pushes the United Nations Security Council Explicitly declare that the virus originated in Wuhan, China – a decision that faces significant challenges, especially since China has a veto in the Council.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“All members of the Security Council must recognize the threat that China’s mismanagement of the epidemic poses to international peace and security,” a State Department official said this week. “The People’s Republic of China is more interested in saving face than saving lives.”

The Chinese Mission to the UN, interviewed by Fox News about the effort, said on Thursday that it was “surprised by the choice of the United States to use any place and opportunity to politicize COVID-19 and blame China, which we strongly oppose. “

Ben Newsky of Fox News contributed to this report.