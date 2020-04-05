Unemployed Las Vegas showgirls take action online and showcase Sin City performers amidst coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

What’s going on in Vegas is apparently happening online now too.

Two unemployed showgirls in Las Vegas are currently producing an online series to showcase at least some of the glamorous and lavish acts Las Vegas is known for – albeit in artists’ salons rather than theaters and nightclubs.

THE ILLUSIONIST CRISS ANGEL REFLECTS ON THE “NEW REALITY” OF THE BAND OF VEGAS

“I was in a dance rehearsal … and everyone’s phones started to explode with messages saying that all the concerts had been canceled”, Devon Alarid, a Las Vegas showgirl who often performed at Harrah’s and Bally’s, remembered the effect of the coronavirus health crisis on it industry.

Alarid said bars and restaurants where many showgirls had second jobs have quickly shut down or downsized, leaving most unemployed for the foreseeable future. But that didn’t mean they had to stop playing completely.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Teaming up with fellow countryman Nina Kane, Alarid launched “The Socialally Distant Show” on YouTube and Instagram, and invited Vegas artists to showcase their talents – dance, song, comedy – from a distance.

One show even featured a magician sawing his wife in half – in the middle of a deserted street.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“You are at home working / being a parent / suffering. You need solid entertainment and a break, ”reads a message that Alarid and Kane posted on a GoFundMe page where users can donate money to artists. “Our talented friends are unemployed. They aspire to play. “

“We hope that by doing this we will raise some spirits, crack some smiles and relieve the anxiety of those who watch,” the message continued. “We think it will be a lot of fun and at least it will bring us some joy while we all live our social lives at a distance.”

Alarid and Kane also hope that “The Socialally Distant Show” will encourage a few people to heed the warnings of their local and federal governments while staying at home.

“The more things we give to do at home, the more likely they are to stay at home, and it’s really important right now,” said Kane.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS FOX NEWS CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The Socialally Distant Show” is currently available to watch on Youtube and Instagram.